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today's howtos
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TecMint ☛ 7 Ways to View Disks and Partitions in Linux
In this guide, we will show how to list storage disks and partitions in Linux systems using both command-line tools and GUI utilities.
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TecMint ☛ YT-DLP: The Easiest Way to Download Videos and Songs from YouTube
While there are streaming services like Spotify and YouTube itself, many people still prefer downloading their own content for offline access, better quality control, and organizing their personal media libraries.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install ExifTool on Fedora 42
Managing digital file metadata has become increasingly important in today’s data-driven world. ExifTool stands as one of the most powerful and versatile command-line applications for reading, writing, and manipulating metadata across hundreds of file formats.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install PipeWire on Debian 13
If you are running Debian 13 “Trixie” and your audio setup still depends on PulseAudio, you are missing out on a significantly more capable sound server.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Lazygit on Debian 13
If you spend any real time working with Git in the terminal, you already know the friction: staging files one by one, typing out rebase commands, hunting through commit history with git log --oneline. It adds up fast.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Obsidian on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Keeping notes in plain Markdown matters more when the folders stay under your control instead of inside one sync silo.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Ansible on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Agentless automation is easiest when one control node can reach the rest of your lab over SSH and push changes without extra daemons or agents.
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Ubuntu 26.04
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Manage Default Applications on Ubuntu 26.04
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Linuxize ☛ git log Command: View Commit History
How to use git log to browse commit history, filter by author, date, and keyword, view changed files, display branch graphs, and format output for scripts and terminals.
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Linuxize ☛ export Cheatsheet
Quick reference for exporting shell variables and functions to child processes with export in Bash
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Linux Cloud VPS ☛ How to install Wget on Ubuntu 26.04
In this blog post, we will show you how to install Wget on Ubuntu 26.04 OS. Wget is a command-line utility for downloading files from the Internet. It supports various protocols such as HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and FTPS.
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[Paywall] Linux Handbook ☛ Docker Level Up
Level up your Docker skills. Learn container internals, networking, image optimization, observability, and security in this practical course.
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How to Install WordPress on Localhost Using XAMPP on FunOS
Running a website locally is a convenient way to develop and test your site before publishing it on the internet. By installing WordPress on localhost, you can experiment with themes, plugins, and configurations safely without affecting a live website. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install WordPress on localhost using XAMPP on FunOS.