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Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
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Arduino ☛ Ditch overpriced hardware: 4 ways the Arduino® UNO™ Q board helps you do more for less
Most developers reach for a single-board computer, only to discover they still need a microcontroller for real-time I/O. Then they need eMMC and extra storage. Then a separate Hey Hi (AI) accelerator. Then comes the custom wiring nightmare just to make everything talk to each other.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ M5Stack LLM-8850 Kit delivers 24 TOPS AI acceleration in M.2 form factor
The LLM-8850 Kit is an M.2-based AI accelerator designed for edge AI, embedded inference, video analytics, and multimodal large-model workloads. It combines the LLM-8850 Card, a compact M.2 M-Key 2242 module based on the Axera AX8850 SoC, with a PiHat adapter board for the Raspberry Pi 5.
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Raspberry Pi ☛ Saving family football footage with a Raspberry Pi and a 1928 projector
This project started when the maker, David Stein, was hunting for footage of his dad’s high school football games. David’s grandfather had captured some on Super 8 film, which David paid to have scanned, and his dad’s high school had donated its 16mm game films to the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, PA, which he had transferred.
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Hackaday ☛ Adding Weight To A 3D Print With Plaster Of Paris, Cleanly
Sometimes it’s useful to add extra mass to a 3D print, and [Joe Fedewa] shared a simple and effective technique that uses plaster of Paris. Rather than pause the print and insert hardware or weighted bits inside, he designed the base as hollow. Not in the sense of zero infill, but in the sense of modeling a cavity into the open bottom of the object.
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Hackaday ☛ Building A 1:150 Scale Toyota ProBox Micro Remote Control Car
The tiny gears used were salvaged from mechanical watches, with photoreflectors keeping track of the driving and steering positions. Remote control is done by infrared, with a tiny SMD IR receiver module in the car, while charging and programming of the MCU is done via terminals installed on the bottom.
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Hackaday ☛ Homebrew Macropad Looks Good
We like that the system uses an RP2040. It is possible you have everything you need to put one of these together right now. We would wish for a few more keys, but it wouldn’t be hard to add them, either.