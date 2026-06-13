news
Distributions and Operating Systems: HaikuOS, BSDs, and More
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HaikuOS ☛ Haiku Activity & Contract Report, May 2026
This report covers hrev59672 through hrev59753.
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BSD
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Undeadly ☛ syslogd(8) privileged and non-privileged parts now separate binaries
In OpenBSD, the syslogd(8) system logger has already for a while now fork(2)ed the privileged from the non-privileged parts.
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Dan Langille ☛ Giving poudriere a jump start
From time to time, I build my ports for a different version of MySQL, or Python, or, as in tonights case, PHP.
My usual build command is: [...]
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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OpenSUSE ☛ Planet News Roundup
The community blog aggregates a list of the featured highlights below from June 5 - 11.
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