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today's howtos
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How to Make the JWM Desktop Menu Open Only with Right-Click in FunOS
By default, FunOS is configured so that clicking the left, middle, or right mouse button on an empty area of the desktop opens the JWM desktop menu.
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TecMint ☛ How to Completely Uninstall Flatpak on Ubuntu
Removing Flatpak with a simple apt remove flatpak command only uninstalls the package itself, but installed Flatpak applications, runtimes, user data, and cache files can remain on the system and continue using disk space. On systems where Flatpak has been used for a while, these leftover files can add up to several gigabytes.
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OSTechNix ☛ Linux Server Health Check: 25 Things High-Uptime Hides
But here is the truth that only production outages teach you: long uptime often hides more problems than it solves.
I have seen servers with two years of uptime fail completely after a simple reboot. The high number was not a sign of health. It was a sign that nobody had looked closely in a very long time.
So let me share a full Linux Server health checklist. Next time you see a high-uptime server, run through these 25 checks. Some are quick. Others take a minute. But together, they reveal you what's actually happening beneath the surface.
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APNIC ☛ BGP Router ID structuring in IPv6 native networks
At Swer Networks, we design and implement scalable, future-ready IPv6 architectures for our clients. This includes everything from tailoring geographical addressing models to the structuring of Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Router IDs in modern networks. In this post, we focus specifically on the design and structuring of BGP Router IDs within IPv6-native environments.
BGP Router ID is also formally known as BGP Identifier, which was first defined in RFC 4271, quoted below.
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Feld ☛ Chef's Undocumented delayed_action
Chef has an undocumented feature that's super handy and more people should know about.
Sometimes you'll be designing a recipe and want to execute a specific task but not until the very end of the Chef run. The solution to this is usually to invent something that will always execute and then trigger the desired resource with a notifies or subscribes like so: [...]
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Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ IPv6 Foundations: The Internet Protocol You Should Already Be Using
Let me start with the thing nobody wants to say out loud: IPv6 is not “the future of the internet”. It is the internet. It has been a finished, deployed, standards-track protocol since 1998. Major mobile networks run IPv6-only internally. More than half of the traffic Google sees from many countries is already IPv6. The “future” framing is a comfortable lie we tell ourselves so we can keep treating IPv4 as the default and IPv6 as the weird optional thing the network nerd insists on.
So let me reframe it for this article. IPv6 is the current version of the Internet Protocol. IPv4 is the legacy one. It is a 32-bit address space from 1981 that ran out of room more than a decade ago, kept alive on life support by NAT, carrier-grade NAT, and an aftermarket where people trade /24s like baseball cards. It works, in the way a 40-year-old car works: lovingly, expensively, and only because a lot of people refuse to let it die.
This is a foundations post. I am going to cover the actual basics: how an IPv6 address is built, how to shorten it, how it maps onto the IPv4 you already understand, and how a host configures itself with SLAAC. There is a short sidebar on NDP, and a small rant about why you must not block ICMP. Keep your shoes off, this is meant to be relaxed.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Hermes Agent on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Setting up a self-hosted Hey Hi (AI) agent that runs 24/7 on your own server changes how you work with automation.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Hermes Agent on AlmaLinux 10
Running an Hey Hi (AI) agent with real system access on your GNU/Linux server changes how you work.
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