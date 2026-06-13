But here is the truth that only production outages teach you: long uptime often hides more problems than it solves.

I have seen servers with two years of uptime fail completely after a simple reboot. The high number was not a sign of health. It was a sign that nobody had looked closely in a very long time.

So let me share a full Linux Server health checklist. Next time you see a high-uptime server, run through these 25 checks. Some are quick. Others take a minute. But together, they reveal you what's actually happening beneath the surface.