news
EasyOS Changes in Internet Radio, Symphytum, and EcoTube
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Barry Kauler ☛ YRadio replaces StreamTuner2
Up until now, EasyOS has StreamTuner2 streaming Internet radio player; see photo and brief description here:
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Barry Kauler ☛ Symphytum simple database
Symphytum is a great GUI database. It is builtin in Easy Scarthgap, but left it out of Excalibur as it requires the Qt5 libraries.
However, have decided to go back to SMPlayer media player, which also requires the Qt5 libraries. Easy has previously had the Celluloid media player, then briefly tested SMPlayer, then in latest release of Easy (7.3.9) have EcoTube (which is a fork of Celluloid). Some users of Celluloid and EcoTube are experiencing either video or audio to not play.
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Barry Kauler ☛ EcoTube missing icons fixed
Forum member don570 reported the problem: [...]
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Barry Kauler ☛ Default media player mpv not EcoTube
I posted earlier today that was thinking of changing to SMPlayer media player builtin, and also throw in Symphytum GUI database. However, decided to stay with EcoTube.