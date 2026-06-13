EasyOS Changes in Internet Radio, Symphytum, and EcoTube

Symphytum is a great GUI database. It is builtin in Easy Scarthgap, but left it out of Excalibur as it requires the Qt5 libraries.

However, have decided to go back to SMPlayer media player, which also requires the Qt5 libraries. Easy has previously had the Celluloid media player, then briefly tested SMPlayer, then in latest release of Easy (7.3.9) have EcoTube (which is a fork of Celluloid). Some users of Celluloid and EcoTube are experiencing either video or audio to not play.