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Long Days
We're now exactly a week away from the longest day and the birds come here as late as 9PM (if there's still bright enough light).
The eggs of the birds appear to have all hatched (no more mucous on the neck of their mother). Now they must grow fast ahead of autumn.
4 weeks ago we moved all the shells to a new tank and it worked out alright. None seems to have died and many have grown bigger since last week. Keeping the tank clean isn't a huge job as the shells mostly clean after themselves and partial water changes are feasible with basic kitchen utensils, maybe on a monthly basis.
The weather has not been good lately. █
Image source: Quail eggs - composition Easter