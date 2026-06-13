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First Look at Audacity 4: A Beautiful and Modern Revamp of the Audio Editor
Work on Audacity 4 kicked off about one and a half years ago, in October 2024, but a first alpha version was made available for public testing only a year later, in November 2025, and one of the most exciting things is the beautiful and modern interface using the Qt application framework instead of wxWidgets.
Yes, Audacity 4 is gorgeous, but you’re also getting lots of other goodies along the way with this major update, including a new project manager, so instead of just opening Audacity and throwing your audio files in it, the app now prompts you to select your project from the local file system or cloud, create a new one, or copy audio clips across projects.