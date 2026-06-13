First Look at Audacity 4: A Beautiful and Modern Revamp of the Audio Editor

The LLM-8850 Kit is an M.2-based AI accelerator designed for edge AI, embedded inference, video analytics, and multimodal large-model workloads. It combines the LLM-8850 Card, a compact M.2 M-Key 2242 module based on the Axera AX8850 SoC, with a PiHat adapter board for the Raspberry Pi 5.

The KDE Frameworks 6.27 release is here to improve the display of disk sizes shown in various places across the Plasma desktop to fully respect your preference regarding storage units, and switching between light and dark Global Themes to prevent various Plasma UI elements from changing their colors halfway.

Based on the latest Devuan 6 “Excalibur” series, which is based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Peppermint OS Devuan ships with three init systems, including SysVinit, OpenRC, and runit, and features the lightweight Xfce 4.20 desktop environment by default.

The GStreamer 1.28.4 release adds various new codec mime/profile mappings for WMV, VC1, AC3/EAC3/AC4, AAC, and H.265, as well as support decoding for FLAC files on Android, and support for SRTP, authentication, HTTP tunnelling, keep alive, stream selection, TLS validation, and latency configuration to the RTSP client plugin.

Antergos Linux was created by developers Alexandre Filgueira, Gustau Castells, and Dustin Falgout back in 2012 as an unofficial Cinnamon flavor of the popular and flexible Arch Linux distribution. It was initially called Cinnarch (Cinnamon on Arch), but the developers renamed it Antergos in 2013.

Shelly is a modern reimagination and alternative to Arch Linux’s default package manager, supporting third-party app stores like AUR and Flathub, as well as AppImages. Shelly comes with both a graphical UI and a CLI version. CachyOS recently adopted Shelly as the default GUI package manager.

I just remembered that I’ve been using Audacity on and off for about 20 years now. It’s always been the go-to program whenever I needed to trim an audio file or glue two tracks into one, or just extract a sample from an audio track. For me, Audacity was highly effective and reliable for this specific use case.

news

First Look at Audacity 4: A Beautiful and Modern Revamp of the Audio Editor

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 13, 2026



Work on Audacity 4 kicked off about one and a half years ago, in October 2024, but a first alpha version was made available for public testing only a year later, in November 2025, and one of the most exciting things is the beautiful and modern interface using the Qt application framework instead of wxWidgets.

Yes, Audacity 4 is gorgeous, but you’re also getting lots of other goodies along the way with this major update, including a new project manager, so instead of just opening Audacity and throwing your audio files in it, the app now prompts you to select your project from the local file system or cloud, create a new one, or copy audio clips across projects.

Read on