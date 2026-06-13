news
GNOME: This Week in GNOME, Extending Libipuz, and Ayatana Indicators
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This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #254 Fellowships
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 5 to June 12.
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GNOME ☛ Laureen Caliman: Extending Libipuz
From white-boarding my ideas on a Surveillance Giant Google Doc, to writing a formal design document in Crosswords, my ability to communicate technical ideas clearly is being put to the test.
Writing documentation is critical to guide others’ understanding of the code and choices made on a particular codebase. Especially when several developers are introduced to the system, a way to reference material leads to more preparedness to contribute to the codebase.
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Mike Gabriel: Ayatana Indicators: Call for Translations
In the process of preparing a major Ubuntu Touch release (v24.04-2.0, coming soon...) we will also update Ayatana Indicators in Ubuntu Touch.
Last week various new features have been added to some of the indicators (toggle switch to keep the display switched on permanently, blue tooth pairing agent, redesign of the keyboard indicator, etc.) and those changes require translation updates.