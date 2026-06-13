news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS introduction video on YouTube
I'm planning a series of videos. This is the first one, a brief introduction: [...]
-
-
Applications
-
LWN ☛ Homebrew 6.0.0 released
Version 6.0.0 of the Homebrew package-management system has been released. Notable changes in this release include the introduction of tap trust to improve supply-chain security, improvements in sandboxing on Linux, a number of performance tweaks, and many other changes.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
Linuxize ☛ Linux Pipes Explained: How to Use the | Operator
Linux pipes connect command output to another command's input. Learn the | operator, pipefail, stderr piping, xargs, named pipes, and process substitution.
-
OSTechNix ☛ Linux Hostname Types Explained: Static vs Transient vs Temporary
Modern Linux systems that use systemd support three hostname types: [...]
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Qubes OS 4.3.1 has been released!
We’re pleased to announce the stable release of Qubes OS 4.3.1! This patch release aims to consolidate all the security updates and bug fixes that have occurred since the previous stable release. Our goal is to provide a secure and convenient way for users to install (or reinstall) the latest stable Qubes release with an up-to-date ISO. The ISO and associated verification files are available on the downloads page.
-
-
Debian Family
-
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ ZapZap
There is a new application available for Sparkers: ZapZap
-
-