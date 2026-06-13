This post presents a little epic to insert static checks in Haskell’s Diff package using Liquid Haskell (LH). Static or compile-time checks are helpful to confirm formerly implicit assumptions in the implementation, providing an additional layer of assurance.

Making illegal states unrepresentable at an affordable cognitive cost is a staple of statically typed functional programming. Endeavors like Dependent Haskell and Liquid Haskell delve into this aspect. A distinctive feature of LH is that it works on top of regular Haskell code, meaning that the program can still be compiled after disabling it, thus making it possible to enforce properties without changing the source code. In what follows I’ll give you a glimpse of how the Liquid Haskell approach feels in practice and how far it can go.

Liquid Haskell was created by the UCSD Programming Systems group and these days is mainly maintained and further improved by my colleague Facundo Domínguez. Applying Liquid Haskell to strengthen libraries has precedent in the Haskell ecosystem, and it was in this spirit that Facundo suggested this project as we were pondering an attempt to statically check our in-house Ormolu, of which Diff is a transitive dependency and a more suitable commitment given the engineering time I could bestow upon it.2