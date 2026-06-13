news
Red Hat Selling Slop, RISC-V, LinuxONE
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Red Hat ☛ Intelligent inference scheduling with llm-d on Red Bait AI [Ed: Selling slop]
If a 100-token prompt and a 100,000-token prompt both count as one request to your load balancer, then your GPUs are already doing work they don't need to do.
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Red Hat ☛ How speculative decoding delivers faster LLM inference [Ed: Red Hat selling plagiarism engines]
Remember the classic fable where the hare races ahead while the tortoise plods along steadily? In the end, slow and steady wins the race.
I'm about to blow your mind here—but what if they worked together?
What if the hare could sprint ahead and make educated guesses about the terrain, while the tortoise validated the entire path in a single glance based on what the hare told it? Competition? Out the window. Turtle soup? Forget it. The collaboration is what makes them so efficient. That's speculative decoding in a nutshell, and it's one of the most underutilized optimizations in production large language model (LLM) deployments.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat has updated the RISC-V Developer Preview
The addition of the upstream code may enable a number of additional systems to boot and run the RHEL 10.2 Developer Preview depending on the hardware configuration of the board. For example, some members of the community have successfully booted the RHEL 10.2 RISC-V Developer Preview image on boards with the StarFive JH7110 and UltraRISC DP1000 processors, as well as QEMU, but compatibility with those systems is experimental and some tinkering will be required to get the image to run. It's important to note that drivers for onboard graphics are not included and the only hardware that has been tested by Red Hat is the SiFive HiFive Premier P550.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Architecting true autonomy with a level 4/5 network
Red Hat is collaborating with Tata Elxsi to address this challenge, bringing together a set of solutions and capabilities from both companies that deliver the production-ready, high-performance intelligence required for full network autonomy.
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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Ubuntu ☛ A decade of Ubuntu on IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE
This year we celebrate a decade of Ubuntu Server support on the s390x architecture: marking a long-standing collaboration between Canonical and IBM that began at LinuxCon 2015. The first release happened on April 21, 2016, bringing Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) to IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE platforms.
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