Red Hat Selling Slop, RISC-V, LinuxONE

Remember the classic fable where the hare races ahead while the tortoise plods along steadily? In the end, slow and steady wins the race.

I'm about to blow your mind here—but what if they worked together?

What if the hare could sprint ahead and make educated guesses about the terrain, while the tortoise validated the entire path in a single glance based on what the hare told it? Competition? Out the window. Turtle soup? Forget it. The collaboration is what makes them so efficient. That's speculative decoding in a nutshell, and it's one of the most underutilized optimizations in production large language model (LLM) deployments.