news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Unicorn Media ☛ Nextcloud Marks 10 Years With Hub 26 Spring, Euro‑Office, and Expanded AI
With Collabora, Euro‑Office, and EU‑ready AI, Hub 26 Spring doubles down on documents, control, and sovereignty.
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Document Foundation ☛ Euro-Office, open standards, and native ODF
A welcome commitment to open standards — and why it should end with ODF as Euro-Office’s native document format. The Euro-Office pre-announcement has generated considerable coverage across the European press over the past few days.
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Events
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Collabora ☛ Making OpenXR Spatial at AWE USA 2026
Next week we'll be in Long Beach, California for AWE USA 2026. Catch our talk exploring OpenXR, from its practical foundation for cross-platform XR interoperability, to its extension support across devices, and more!
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Robert Birming ☛ Bear OG image generator
No, not original gangster images. If you haven't heard of OG (Open Graph) images, you've definitely seen them. It's those cards that are displayed when sharing posts on social media and messaging apps.
This dashboard plugin for Bear Blog makes it quick and easy to generate nice looking Open Graph images for your Bear blog posts.
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