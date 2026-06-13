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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 13, 2026



Quoting: There's a full Linux server dashboard hiding in your browser — and it's already installed —

If you're a long-time Linux user, there's a very good chance that a raft of terminal commands is living in your head rent-free right now. Between various systemctl incantations, well-worn df -h habits, and all those journalctl flags, your hands probably type those commands all on their own at this point. If you're a tinkerer, you will likely find yourself typing all of these commands pretty regularly. And they get the job done, right? But it would be so much easier if you could finally put them to bed for good. I'm here to tell you that you can do just that, and all you need is your web browser to do it.

Cockpit is a server administration tool that you may already have installed on your machine. It comes preinstalled as standard on some Linux distributions, including Fedora Server. But don't worry if your go-to distro is something else: Cockpit can easily be installed on Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, Rocky Linux, and RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux), and you should absolutely do it.