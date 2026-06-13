news
Mozilla: Lobbying on the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA) and More Exodus
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Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: A Handful of Companies Control the Web. AICOA Can Change That.
Mozilla Champions the Reintroduction of the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA)
Today, only a handful of tech companies shape the online experience for the more than 300 million internet users in America. This concentration of power is exactly why we need legislation that advances competition and user choice. It’s all the more urgent as Hey Hi (AI) transforms not just the tools that people use, but also magnifies the competitive inequities underlying the web itself.
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Mozilla ☛ About:Community: May highlights: Contributor spotlight, Web Serial support, and more
Hi Mozillians,
For years, the Mozilla Community Newsletter has served as a monthly touchpoint for contributors and community members across the Mozilla ecosystem. Coordinated by the Customer Experience (CX) team, it helps keep our global contributor and product communities informed, connected, and engaged through updates, contributor stories, announcements, and opportunities to get involved.
While the newsletter has traditionally been distributed directly to community members, we recognize that many of these updates are valuable to a broader audience as well. That’s why we’re bringing our content into a blog post format, making it easier for anyone interested in Mozilla’s mission, products, and community work to stay informed.
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Leaving Mozilla
After more than 15 years, I will be leaving Mozilla on July 21. Friday, June 12th will be my last “real” day, as I am planning on using my 200+ hours of vacation backlog. I've had the honor of working with some of you, and others have no idea who I am, but you might have a sticker of mine.
While I have mostly enjoyed my time here, there are a few things I wish to say upon my departure: