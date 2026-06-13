Mozilla: Lobbying on the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA) and More Exodus

Hi Mozillians,

For years, the Mozilla Community Newsletter has served as a monthly touchpoint for contributors and community members across the Mozilla ecosystem. Coordinated by the Customer Experience (CX) team, it helps keep our global contributor and product communities informed, connected, and engaged through updates, contributor stories, announcements, and opportunities to get involved.

While the newsletter has traditionally been distributed directly to community members, we recognize that many of these updates are valuable to a broader audience as well. That’s why we’re bringing our content into a blog post format, making it easier for anyone interested in Mozilla’s mission, products, and community work to stay informed.