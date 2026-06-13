news
Games: Godot, Classics, and Handhelds
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Godot Engine ☛ Release candidate: Godot 4.7 RC 2
The end is in sight… Race ya there!
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Dedoimedo ☛ Revisiting old classics - 1942: The Pacific Air War
Today, I would like to talk to you about a computer game that's more than 30 years old. A lovely flight simulator, from the truly golden era of gaming. A game that was huge for its time, with some six floppy disks needed for the installation. Wonderful. Anyway, 1942: PAW lets you strap yourself into the cockpit of several fighter planes, dive bombers or torpedo bombers, should you fancy a challenge, and recreate the terrifying glory of the Pacific war theater, flying either as an American or an Imperial Japanese aviator in WW2.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Impressive looking dark point and click adventure Tormentum II gets a demo | GamingOnLinux
Tormentum II is a follow-up to the popular dark point and click adventure game from 2015, with an impressive set of artwork inspired by H.R. Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ 7 Days to Die is getting a huge upgrade with lots of gameplay customization | GamingOnLinux
You'll be able to play 7 Days to Die exactly how you want to - with the upcoming V3.0 "Dead Hot Summer" release and it really does sound great. The game has a lot of fun mechanical systems - but it can also be pretty brutally difficult. Now, it's becoming a lot more of a sandbox to do what you want - if you want it to be.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ PengPong is a roguelite bullet heaven mix of Brotato and pinball with a retro cartoon theme | GamingOnLinux
The demo of PengPong has hooked me in quite fiercely, with it's clever combination of game mechanics that combine Brotato with a form of pinball. If you appreciate the style of games like Cuphead, you'll probably like this too - they went with a similar sort of retro cartoon theme.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Battle 1950s B-movie monsters with sports equipment in the roguelite FPS SPORTAL | GamingOnLinux
Love retro first-person shooters? How about a comedy arena shooter with 1950s B-movie monsters? SPORTAL is a new release out now and it's a real good time.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Feed rubber ducks to a deep dark hole in the physics sandbox Project P.I.T.T. | GamingOnLinux
What a peculiar game this is. Project P.I.T.T. puts you in charge of sending as many rubber ducks down a deep dark hole as you can. It's strangely satisfying too. It's a mysterious funny physics sandbox made in Godot, which the developer says is "brutalist PSX satire".
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Cheat Engine now has a Linux version released | GamingOnLinux
A popular tool on Windows - Cheat Engine recently gained a Linux version, so you can mess with your games under Linux now too. Just how popular is it? Well, you need only look at their Patreon to see they're pulling in (at time of writing) $17,610 a month which is pretty staggering.[...] For some, tools like this are the difference between sticking with Windows and using Linux - so it's nice to see it arrive, even if I won't personally use it.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Klei Entertainment classic Eets is now free and updated for modern PCs with a Linux version | GamingOnLinux
Eets was the first game made by Don't Starve developer Klei Entertainment, which just got updated for their 20th anniversary along with a Native Linux version.[...] The game is supposed to be free forever now, but Steam shows it as a 100% discount until June 15th. Presumably there's just a tickbox missed somewhere to make it properly free. I'm sure it will be corrected eventually. Still, a nice classic free game to claim for you and now with modernised Linux support too.
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XDA ☛ Someone built an open-source, modular x86 gaming handheld that dual-boots Linux and Windows
Sometimes, when your dream device doesn't exist, you just have to roll up your sleeves and make your own. We've seen plenty of people take up the mantle over the years, but not many of them can say they've designed a modular handheld system that can swap between productivity and gaming mode and can dual-boot Windows and Linux.
It sounds too good to be true on paper, but one person is building just that, and they hope to launch a Kickstarter soon.