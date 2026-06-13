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Shelly 2.3.3 Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves Flatpak/AppImage Support
Shelly is a modern reimagination and alternative to Arch Linux’s default package manager, supporting third-party app stores like AUR and Flathub, as well as AppImages. Shelly comes with both a graphical UI and a CLI version. CachyOS recently adopted Shelly as the default GUI package manager.
Shelly 2.3.3 is here to make the package management smarter by introducing a MarkCommand flag for setting install reasons (explicit or depends) for packages, implement a PurifyPackages flag to remove orphaned packages, and add a repository column in the package upgrade summary.