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Android's Quick Share finally works on Linux—and it's simpler than KDE Connect
Quoting: Android's Quick Share finally works on Linux—and it's simpler than KDE Connect —
Even though I prefer GNOME over KDE, I have made a habit of installing KDE Connect on all of my Linux PCs. Yet for the primary task of sending files between my PC and my phone, KDE Connect is no longer necessary. There's an app in Flathub that takes advantage of Android's built-in Quick Share feature, making KDE Connect redundant for those who are only using the app for sending files.