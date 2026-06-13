seL4 microkernel and rambles around computer science covering Linux kernel

Recently, in one of my exam-season “procrastination projects” (about which more anon), I found myself with a simple enough question. What stack pointer alignment is required when making a system call on Linux on x86-64?

You'd think this'd be documented somewhere by the kernel. You'd think the kernel system call ABI in general would be documented. I haven't found it yet... it's nowhere in the Documentation directory that I can find. If you know better, please do send answers, on a postcard or otherwise.