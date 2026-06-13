news
seL4 microkernel and rambles around computer science covering Linux kernel
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Tim Retout: seL4 clock magic
I have been looking at seL 4some more recently, and had a small patch merged today to remove a legacy Python module from a helper script. (I was trying to run the script on a system without that module installed, and it was almost easier to patch it out.)
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Stephen Kell ☛ Rambles around computer science
Recently, in one of my exam-season “procrastination projects” (about which more anon), I found myself with a simple enough question. What stack pointer alignment is required when making a system call on Linux on x86-64?
You'd think this'd be documented somewhere by the kernel. You'd think the kernel system call ABI in general would be documented. I haven't found it yet... it's nowhere in the Documentation directory that I can find. If you know better, please do send answers, on a postcard or otherwise.