Active AUR malicious packages incident

Update - 18:55 UTC - The Arch Linux team put up an official announcement now:

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Looks like the Arch Linux AUR (Arch User Repository) needs some better security and package checks - as some malicious users compromised a lot of packages.

For those who aren't clear on the details - the AUR is a community-driven way of providing extra software for Arch Linux. Anyone can submit a package to it. This is completely separate to the actual Arch Linux packages which were not hit.

There's a thread on the public AUR Mailing List with people reporting packages, where it seems like over 400 packages were hit with the issue. Arch packager Jonathan Grotelüschen mentioned work was ongoing to "reset/delete all malicious commits and ban the accounts".