Audiocasts/Shows:, Hackaday Podcast, Michael Geist on the Globe and Mail

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

First Look at Audacity 4: A Beautiful and Modern Revamp of the Audio Editor

I just remembered that I’ve been using Audacity on and off for about 20 years now. It’s always been the go-to program whenever I needed to trim an audio file or glue two tracks into one, or just extract a sample from an audio track. For me, Audacity was highly effective and reliable for this specific use case.

Shelly 2.3.3 Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves Flatpak/AppImage Support

Shelly is a modern reimagination and alternative to Arch Linux’s default package manager, supporting third-party app stores like AUR and Flathub, as well as AppImages. Shelly comes with both a graphical UI and a CLI version. CachyOS recently adopted Shelly as the default GUI package manager.

First Look at Antergos NeXT: A Modern Revival of Antergos Linux with KDE Plasma

Antergos Linux was created by developers Alexandre Filgueira, Gustau Castells, and Dustin Falgout back in 2012 as an unofficial Cinnamon flavor of the popular and flexible Arch Linux distribution. It was initially called Cinnarch (Cinnamon on Arch), but the developers renamed it Antergos in 2013.

GStreamer 1.28.4 Adds Support for FLAC Decoding and New Codec Profile Mappings

The GStreamer 1.28.4 release adds various new codec mime/profile mappings for WMV, VC1, AC3/EAC3/AC4, AAC, and H.265, as well as support decoding for FLAC files on Android, and support for SRTP, authentication, HTTP tunnelling, keep alive, stream selection, TLS validation, and latency configuration to the RTSP client plugin.

Systemd-Free Peppermint OS Devuan Is Now Based on Devuan 6 Excalibur

Based on the latest Devuan 6 “Excalibur” series, which is based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Peppermint OS Devuan ships with three init systems, including SysVinit, OpenRC, and runit, and features the lightweight Xfce 4.20 desktop environment by default.

KDE Frameworks 6.27 Is Out to Improve KRunner, Breeze Icons, and More

The KDE Frameworks 6.27 release is here to improve the display of disk sizes shown in various places across the Plasma desktop to fully respect your preference regarding storage units, and switching between light and dark Global Themes to prevent various Plasma UI elements from changing their colors halfway.

LinuxGizmos.com

M5Stack LLM-8850 Kit delivers 24 TOPS AI acceleration in M.2 form factor

The LLM-8850 Kit is an M.2-based AI accelerator designed for edge AI, embedded inference, video analytics, and multimodal large-model workloads. It combines the LLM-8850 Card, a compact M.2 M-Key 2242 module based on the Axera AX8850 SoC, with a PiHat adapter board for the Raspberry Pi 5.

news

Audiocasts/Shows:, Hackaday Podcast, Michael Geist on the Globe and Mail

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 13, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Active AUR malicious packages incident
Some bad incident
MX Linux 25.2 “Infinity” Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, Based on Debian 13.5
MX Linux 25.2 distribution is now available for download with a new text-mode installer, Debian 13.5 base, and Linux kernel 7.0 on the AHS builds. Here’s what’s new!
Audacity 3.7.8 Audio Editor Improves Support for HiDPI Displays on Linux
Audacity 3.7.8 open-source digital audio editor and recording software is now available for download with improves support for HiDPI displays on Linux, new options to choose where silence is truncated, and more.
Open Hardware/Modding: Commodore 64, Framework Laptop 13 Pro, and More
Hardware leftovers
 
First Look at Audacity 4: A Beautiful and Modern Revamp of the Audio Editor
A first look at the new features and improvements in the upcoming Audacity 4 open-source audio editor.
Audiocasts/Shows:, Hackaday Podcast, Michael Geist on the Globe and Mail
2 episodes or shows
seL4 microkernel and rambles around computer science covering Linux kernel
kernel news
Distributions and Operating Systems: HaikuOS, BSDs, and More
misc. OS news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Red Hat Selling Slop, RISC-V, LinuxONE
mostly slop though
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware news picks
Mozilla: Lobbying on the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA) and More Exodus
Mozilla news
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security Leftovers
bugs, cracks, and more
GNOME: This Week in GNOME, Extending Libipuz, and Ayatana Indicators
GNOME news
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Games: Godot, Classics, and Handhelds
gaming leftovers
Apple and GNU/Linux Containers
a pair of reports
EasyOS Changes in Internet Radio, Symphytum, and EcoTube
Updates from BK
Shelly 2.3.3 Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves Flatpak/AppImage Support
Shelly 2.3.3 open-source graphical package manager for Arch Linux-based distributions is now available for download with better handling of Flatpak and AppImage bundles, and other changes.
Long Days [original]
We're now exactly a week away from the longest day
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux stories for today
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android's Quick Share finally works on Linux—and it's simpler than KDE Connect
Even though I prefer GNOME over KDE
There's a full Linux server dashboard hiding in your browser — and it's already installed
If you're a long-time Linux user, there's a very good chance that a raft of terminal commands is living in your head rent-free right now
Juno Tab 4 Linux tablets launch in 10.5'' and 13'' versions powered by Intel processors
Juno Computers has refreshed its Linux tablet line with two new models
CIB seven – workflow and process automation platform
This is free and open source software
This Week in Plasma: 6.8 is Very Close!
This week the Plasma team put the finishing touches on Plasma 6.7
First Look at Antergos NeXT: A Modern Revival of Antergos Linux with KDE Plasma
A first look at Antergos NeXT, a modern revival of the Antergos Linux distribution based on Arch Linux and featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux related picks
Distributions and Operating Systems Leftovers
OS stuff, BSD also
Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu picks
Graphics: eGPU in Linux and Linux Settings
Graphics and GPUs
Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printing, Olimex, and More
hardware side of things
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and education
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Mozilla: Spellchecker, VPN, and Addons for Firefox
Firefox news and views
Red Hat Very Drunk on Slop/Plagiarism, Many Things Rebranded as "AI"
very sad
FOSS Weekly and Windows Cross-overs
Applications news
today's howtos
idroot and more
Openwashing by 'Linux' Foundation by Outsourcing to Proprietary Microsoft (GitHub)
GitHub Foundation?
piBrick PocketCM5 – An open-source handheld Linux computer kit for Raspberry Pi CM5
Designed by Indonesian maker Ahmad Amarullah (amarullz), the piBrick PocketCM5 is an open-source hardware handheld Linux computer kit built around the Raspberry Pi CM5
Gert Wollny Pushing LLM Slop Into Linux Kernel
one of many
Alpine Linux is a crazy-fast distro for your desktop - with just one caveat
Alpine Linux isn't always considered for traditional desktop use
Almost Half of 2026 Gone [original]
Tomorrow it's a weekend again and next week we'll redo the front page of the site, at long last!
Next Richard Stallman Lecture/Talk is on Tuesday at School of Engineering, FAU (Erlangen, Germany) [original]
"[p]resenting the moral issues of free vs nonfree software, why your freedom demands freeing yourself from nonfree software, and how reverse engineering is crucial for freeing our computers."
GStreamer 1.28.4 Adds Support for FLAC Decoding and New Codec Profile Mappings
GStreamer 1.28.4 open-source multimedia framework is now available for download with support for decoding FLAC files and new codec mime/profile mappings for Android, bug fixes, and various other improvements.
Systemd-Free Peppermint OS Devuan Is Now Based on Devuan 6 Excalibur
Peppermint OS Devuan distribution has been updated today to Devuan 6 (Excalibur), based on the Debian 13 (Trixie) operating system series but without the systemd init system.
Games: Videogames, Proton-CachyOS, Proton Experimental, and More
gaming picks
Android Leftovers
Onyx BOOX Go 6 (Gen II) brings pen support to an Android-powered eReader
KDE Frameworks 6.27 Is Out to Improve KRunner, Breeze Icons, and More
KDE Frameworks 6.27 open-source software suite is out now with various improvements and bug fixes for KDE apps and the Plasma desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Richard Stallman (RMS) Talk Tomorrow in Bern, Switzerland [original]
Tomorrow the founder of the FSF and the Free software community will give a public talk at SBB
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Events/Education: Linux App Summit 2026 and SouthEast LinuxFest
2 new reports
Debian and Ubuntu: Development report and Transmission issues and workarounds on (K)Ubuntu 26.04
fixes and more
Desktop Environments, KDE, and GNOME
GNU/Linux interfaces
EasyOS gtk2-ng, FlatOrange, and EasyCast screen recorder
Some EasyOS updates
Collabora's CODE 26.04, ONLYOFFICE Slop, and LibreOffice Recap
LibreOffice and more
Web Browsers and Web Clients
Web Browsers and more
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, Arduino, and More
Linux picks
Fedora, AlmaLinux, Red Hat, and More
IBM and RHEL
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters, LINUX Unplugged, FLOSS Weekly, and More
new episodes
Linux Hardware and Graphics: Vivante GPUs ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme
2 news picks regarding rendering and more
5 package managers and 7 Linux wellness apps to take better care of myself in 2026
some software news
Mike Gabriel: Voxit 1.0; Future of libayatana-appindicator (v0.6.0 released today)
Work and released by him
Proton releases Proton Drive CLI, GNU/Linux Supported
2 links
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Kernel: Reconsidering x32, Buildroot, FreeBSD
Linux and BSD
Asahi Linux Issues Warning About Apple
Asahi Linux 3 links
CVE-2026-23111 Impacting nf_tables
Linux bug
Android Leftovers
/e/OS 4.0 is here: Murena's Android fork makes it even easier to escape Google's clutches
Linux Lite 8.0 “Hematite” Launches with Linux Kernel 7.0, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Base
Linux Lite 8.0 distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) and powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series. Here’s what’s new!
NanoPi M6V2 RK3588S SBC gains support for dual analog microphone input
FriendlyELEC provides a long list of supported operating systems based on Linux 6.1
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Ubuntu MATE Will Quite Possibly Have 26.10 Release
Ubuntu MATE, the official Ubuntu flavor features MATE desktop environment
Android Leftovers
Your Pixel Watch’s next big Wear OS update is almost here
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and Lots More
Hardware leftovers
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Games: Mouthwashing, Theropods, and More
Latest from GamingOnLinux
Red Hat on Robotics, Slop, and ANL4
latest from redhat.com
LWN coverage from the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit
latest articles