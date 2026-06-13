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Audiocasts/Shows:, Hackaday Podcast, Michael Geist on the Globe and Mail
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Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Ep 373: GPS, Danger In Space, And Robby The Robot
Another thing the two hosts have in common is a love for the mystery of the numbers station. But did you know that GPS satellites, for the last 20 years, have broadcast literally millions of secret messages to everyone on the earth with a receiver? After that bombshell, we have an ATtiny85 emulating an 8080, a primer on how to embed magnets in 3D prints, definitive proof that more than one cassette mechanism is still being manufactured, and a look at what makes home automation enthusiasts tick.
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Michael Geist ☛ Unpacking Bill C-34: My Appearance on the Globe and Mail's The Decibel Podcast
There has been no shortage of posts on this site on Bill C-34. For those looking for a podcast version of some of the analysis, this week I sat down with the Globe and Mail’s The Decibel podcast for a conversation with Sherrill Sutherland on the bill, the social media ban, and the risks of a U.S. retaliatory response. The podcast episode is embedded below.