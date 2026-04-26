Open Hardware/Modding: Commodore 64, Framework Laptop 13 Pro, and More

Framework is well known for its repairable laptops for several years now. They produce quality hardware that is easy to upgrade too, with some minor annoyances: hinges that tend to be a little weak, poor quality speakers, and relatively short battery life. So you get a lot of positives, with some aspects that you have to compromise with. But the time of trade-offs may reach an end. Framework has announced on the 21st of April 2026 its new hardware projects, and the most relevant one is their new Framework Laptop 13 Pro.