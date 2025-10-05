news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 5th, 2025
This week, the Raspberry Pi OS was rebased on Debian 13, Ubuntu Touch was rebased on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, the Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment entered development with new features, Alpine Linux is adopting a /usr-merged file system layout, and Cairo-Dock is back with Wayland and HiDPI support.
On top of that, we got new releases of the GNU Linux-libre kernel, NVIDIA graphics driver, openSUSE Leap, and OpenSSL. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for October 5th, 2025.