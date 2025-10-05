The new Steam Client update prevents a crash on Linux systems that occurred when DualSense controllers are connected and idle, improves the High Contrast view of the game list search and the app filter panel, and adds support for dual gyros when using Nintendo Switch Joycons in combined mode.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Terasic has introduced the Atum Nios V Starter Kit, a feature-rich evaluation platform designed to accelerate development with Altera’s Nios V processor. The kit is aimed at embedded engineers, system developers, and educators looking for a practical way to explore RISC-V–based designs on the Agilex 3 FPGA platform.

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

news

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 5th, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 05, 2025



This week, the Raspberry Pi OS was rebased on Debian 13, Ubuntu Touch was rebased on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, the Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment entered development with new features, Alpine Linux is adopting a /usr-merged file system layout, and Cairo-Dock is back with Wayland and HiDPI support.

On top of that, we got new releases of the GNU Linux-libre kernel, NVIDIA graphics driver, openSUSE Leap, and OpenSSL. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for October 5th, 2025.

Read on