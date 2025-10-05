news
today's howtos
Linuxiac ☛ How to Get Notified on SSH Logins on Linux
PAM (Pluggable Authentication Module) is the most reliable, low-friction way to fire a hook exactly when an SSH session opens (and closes). Here’s how it works.
When someone logs in with SSH, the system requests instructions from PAM. Usually, PAM checks passwords, keys, or 2FA, but we can also tell it: “Every time a new SSH session starts, run this script.” That way, the script gets useful details like the username and IP address, and can immediately send you a notification — without needing to scan logs or run extra daemons. Here’s how to do it.
Subnetspider ☛ Netgraph Crash with vtnet Workaround
A few weeks ago I experimented with VNET jails and Netgraph, and noticed that one of my FreeBSD 14.3 VMs kept kernel panicking, everytime I stopped or restarted the VNET jails. These crashes only occurred on this one FreeBSD VM, which uses the vtnet VirtIO Ethernet driver for the virtual NICs it gets from Proxmox VE.
LinuxTechi ☛ Top 10 Things To Do After Installing Debian 13
Alright, you have got Debian 13 up and running. Clean desktop, quiet terminal, and that fresh sense of accomplishment.
Setup Cosmic Beta as dual DE for openSUSE Krypton ( KDE Plasma 6.5 Beta2)
Once again install Hyprland with ML4W Dotfiles DEV 2.9.9.3 along with Cosmic Beta DE. Apparently pre-loading Hyprland virtual instance and performing actions causing trouble for Cosmic creates some shared objects in virtual machine RAM serving in particular the target of normal switching between folders contain desktop wallpapers and afterwards we may work for a while in Cosmice DE instance preserving ability to manage Cosmic Desktop with no issues visible at first glance

ID Root ☛ How To Enable SSH Login Alerts on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Server security remains a critical concern for system administrators and DevOps professionals managing Ubuntu infrastructure. SSH (Secure Shell) access, while essential for remote server management, represents a primary attack vector for unauthorized access attempts. Implementing SSH login alerts provides an immediate notification layer that detects both legitimate access and potential security breaches in real-time.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zsh on Debian 13
Zsh (Z Shell) represents a significant upgrade from the traditional Bash shell, offering enhanced productivity features like intelligent auto-completion, powerful customization options, and an extensive plugin ecosystem that transforms the command-line experience. Installing Zsh on Debian 13 is a straightforward process that takes just minutes, but the benefits last throughout every terminal session.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Geany on Linux Mint 22
Geany stands as one of the most popular lightweight integrated development environments (IDE) available for GNU/Linux systems. This powerful text editor combines simplicity with advanced features that make coding more efficient and enjoyable.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Grafana on Linux Mint 22
Grafana stands as one of the most powerful open-source analytics and monitoring platforms available today. This visualization tool transforms complex data into intuitive, interactive dashboards that system administrators and DevOps professionals rely on daily.
ID Root ☛ How To Install phpMyAdmin on Debian 13
Managing databases through command-line interfaces can be challenging, especially for users who prefer visual tools. phpMyAdmin offers a powerful web-based solution for administering MySQL and MariaDB databases, eliminating the need for complex terminal commands.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ntopng on Debian 13
Network monitoring has become essential for maintaining optimal system performance and security in today’s digital landscape. Ntopng stands out as a powerful, next-generation network traffic analyzer that provides comprehensive insights into network behavior. This open-source solution offers real-time monitoring capabilities that surpass traditional network analysis tools.
