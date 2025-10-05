PAM (Pluggable Authentication Module) is the most reliable, low-friction way to fire a hook exactly when an SSH session opens (and closes). Here’s how it works.

When someone logs in with SSH, the system requests instructions from PAM. Usually, PAM checks passwords, keys, or 2FA, but we can also tell it: “Every time a new SSH session starts, run this script.” That way, the script gets useful details like the username and IP address, and can immediately send you a notification — without needing to scan logs or run extra daemons. Here’s how to do it.