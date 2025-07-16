Games: skate, STRAFTAT, and More

VirtualBox 7.1.12 is here about five weeks after VirtualBox 7.1.10 and promises to add additional fixes to improve support for the upcoming Linux 6.16 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests. Initial support for Linux kernel 6.16 landed in the previous update, VirtualBox 7.1.10.

Coming four months after Blender 4.4, the Blender 4.5 LTS release finally makes the Vulkan backend stable, improving its performance and also adding support for OpenXR, Subdivision, USD/Hydra, and other features. On Linux, the Vulkan backend requires NVIDIA 550 or later for NVIDIA GPUs and Mesa 25.3 or later for AMD GPUs.

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.4.2, the KDE Plasma 6.4.3 release improves the automatic screen scale calculator on Wayland to no longer offer a default scale factor that’s only a little bit higher than 100%. Instead, it will now round the calculated default scale factor down to 100% if it would otherwise be only a little bit higher.