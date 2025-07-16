news
Games: skate, STRAFTAT, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ The upcoming skate. from EA will be unsupported on Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck due to anti-cheat
skate. is an upcoming next-generation skateboarding game and it's now confirmed it will not support Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck due to anti-cheat.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Popular free online shooter STRAFTAT just got a big content expansion with 4 player support
STRAFTAT is a free to play arena shooter that's quite popular, and it just had a big content expansion with support for 4 players. It has a Native Linux version too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition has arrived and Steam Deck Verified
Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition is now here from Aspyr Media, updating the classic from 2006. It arrives after multiple leaks rated by Valve as Steam Deck Verified, SteamOS Compatible and should work fine on Desktop Linux with the Proton compatibility layer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Wuthering Waves now Steam Deck Playable, and works on Desktop Linux with one tweak
After Wuthering Waves launched on Steam, it was left broken on all Linux platforms including SteamOS and Steam Deck but now it works.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Shark Dentist looks a bit silly, tense, gruesome and I need to play it
I don't know who thought that it was a good idea to be a Shark Dentist, in what looks like a set from a cheap horror movie - but now I have to try it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Alters gets patched to replace AI generated bits, fix a Steam Deck crash and more
The Alters from 11 bit studios appears to be doing very well, apart from the controversy over the AI generated bits. A new patch is out to fix it up.
GamingOnLinux ☛ RimWorld – Odyssey expansion is out now along with update 1.6
RimWorld has expanded in a massive way with the Odyssey expansion and the 1.6 update, now available for all players.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Try the big demo upgrade for Demon Tides, an impressive looking open-world 3D platformer
An open world platformer where you express yourself with different movements, Demon Tides looks like a lot of fun and it just had a huge demo upgrade. It's in development by Fabraz. A name perhaps you might recognise from Slime-san and Demon Turf.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Legion Go S gets Joystick LED controls in SteamOS, plus more Steam updates for all
Valve put out a new Steam Beta for Desktop and SteamOS, here's all that's changed for the July 14th update. You need to opt into the Beta on your device to see these changes. Eventually they'll roll out for everyone in a stable update.