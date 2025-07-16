DNSControl is a system for maintaining DNS zones managing your DNS configuration across any number of DNS hosts, both in the cloud or in your own infrastructure.

It has two parts: a domain specific language (DSL) for describing DNS zones plus software that processes the DSL and pushes the resulting zones to DNS providers such as Route53, Cloudflare, and Gandi.

It can send the same DNS records to multiple providers. It even generates the most beautiful BIND zone files ever.

This is free and open source software.