Mapollage - photo kml generator for Google Earth - LinuxLinks
Mapollage is a photo kml generator for Google Earth.
This is free and open source software.
DNSControl - system for maintaining DNS zones - LinuxLinks
DNSControl is a system for maintaining DNS zones managing your DNS configuration across any number of DNS hosts, both in the cloud or in your own infrastructure.
It has two parts: a domain specific language (DSL) for describing DNS zones plus software that processes the DSL and pushes the resulting zones to DNS providers such as Route53, Cloudflare, and Gandi.
It can send the same DNS records to multiple providers. It even generates the most beautiful BIND zone files ever.
This is free and open source software.
Kiten - Japanese reference and study tool - LinuxLinks
Kiten is a Japanese reference and study tool. It features an English to Japanese and Japanese to English dictionary, as well as a Kanji dictionary.
For the Kanji dictionary there are multiple ways supported to look up characters.
This is free and open source software.
nsupdate.info - software used to implement a free dynamic DNS service - LinuxLinks
nsupdate.info is the name of software used to implement a free dynamic DNS service. If you like, you can use it to host the service on your own server.
This is free and open source software.