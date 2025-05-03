Tux Machines

New Release: Tails 6.15

Follow our installation instructions:

Arti 1.4.3 is released: Prometheus metrics support, inital work on Counter Galois Onion and congestion control.

This release adds support for exporting metrics via Prometheus. To use this feature, compile Arti with the metrics feature, and add the [metrics] section to your configuration file, as shown in our example config. Currently, only a couple metrics are exported, but more will be added as time goes on. If you are using Arti and there are metrics that would be useful for your usecase, please do file an issue asking for them to be added! Keep in mind that enabling metrics has the potential to leak information to anyone who can access the metrics port. If you use metrics in production, be sure to carefully check your firewall rules to ensure that the metrics information is not more widely accessible than you need it to be.

LinuxGizmos.com

Raspberry Pi Reduces Prices on 4GB and 8GB Compute Module 4

This month, Raspberry Pi announced a price reduction for two of its most widely used Compute Module 4 variants. As of May 1, 2025, the 4GB RAM version is now $5 cheaper, while the 8GB RAM version has been reduced by $10. These discounts apply to standard temperature models purchased through Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers.

Banana Pi BPI-R4 Advances 5G Gateway Design with OpenMPTCProuter Support

Banana Pi’s new BPI-R4 is a 5G aggregation gateway built for edge networking. Designed to host multiple cellular modems, it supports OpenMPTCProuter and targets scenarios where wired internet is limited or unavailable.

Internet Society

What Is an Encryption Backdoor?

Governments around the world are demanding backdoors into encrypted data.  

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 03, 2025

Notes from the Graz Plasma sprint
A few days ago I returned home from a wonderful Plasma sprint in Graz, Austria
Redis Goes AGPL
Firefox Tab Groups
Plasma Sprint and more
What happens when you put three mobile OS devs into one room for more than a few minutes
Tails 6.15 Update Drops Support for Legacy Broadcom Wi-Fi Chips
Tails 6.15 privacy-focused Linux distro updates Tor Browser to 14.5.1 and kernel to v6.1.135
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Banana Pi, and More
Mozilla on Google (Conflict of Interest)
Mozilla’s CEO discusses testimony in U.S. v. Google search case
Games: Consoles, SteamOS 3.7.5 Preview, and More DRM Stuff
9 stories, mostly from GamingOnLinux
Several phone brands rumored to be planning a major shift away from Android
Proton is so good these days, I wish I could make the switch to Linux
Now, though, things are different, and fantastic devices like the Steam Deck prove that Linux is viable as a gaming platform these days
Paprius Icon Set Update Adds New Icons, Plasma 6 Support
If you use the Papirus icon theme on Ubuntu, you’ll be pleased to hear a new version is available to download
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
SolydXK Linux is a Debian-based operating system
SolydXK is an open source operating system for small and medium-sized businesses
This Week in Plasma: move by default when dragging-and-dropping
Welcome to a new issue of “This Week in Plasma”! Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more
Brave browser - A rather interesting Chromium-based option
Until now, for no deliberate reason, I never quite got around to testing Brave
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.5, Linux 6.12.26, Linux 6.6.89, Linux 6.1.136, Linux 5.15.181, Linux 5.10.237, and Linux 5.4.293
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.5 kernel
Jailing "Linux" Inside Microsoft Excel, Inside Windows, and More
Release of AnduinOS 1.3
AnduinOS 1.3 is out
Security and Microsoft/Windows TCO
Debian News: SparkyLinux Update, Tails 6.15, and Guido Günther's Activities Report
Celebrating 20 Years of the OASIS Open Document Format (ODF) Standard
Sculpt OS release 25.04
Sculpt OS 25.04 brings compatibility with Intel's Meteor-Lake hardware
BSD: New Episode of BSD Now, DragonFly BSD Digest, and More
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
today's howtos
Red Hat Spreading Buzzwords, Buys 'Articles', Links to Bought Articles, New Technical Articles
We’re Off — Ubuntu 25.10 Opens for Development
Development today opened on Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”
Canonical releases Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop image for the Qualcomm DragonWing QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors
Canonical has just released a publicly available Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop beta image for the Qualcomm DragonWing QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors
Games: Proton Experimental, Steam Deck, and More
Best Free and Open Source Software
This article recommends free and open source alternatives to macOS’s remove background quick action built-in function
paldo – Upkg driven Linux distribution
paldo is a Upkg driven Linux distribution
Huayra is a Linux distribution based on Debian
Huayra is a Linux distribution developed by the Argentine government. It’s based on the Debian architecture
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
Urgent - OSU Open Source Lab needs your help
Oregon State University’s Open Source Lab (OSL) has been a major supporter of Gentoo Linux and many other software projects for years
Free Software Foundation completes its board member review
The review examined board members Ian Kelling, Geoffrey Knauth, Henry Poole, Richard Stallman, and Gerald Sussman
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu: AnduinOS 1.3.0, EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), and Qualcomm Dragonwing
BSD: FreeBSD and ZFS, DragonFly 6.4.1, and More
XScreenSaver 6.10 and appeal of keyboard launchers for (Unix) desktops
Firefox, Mozilla, and More
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) Leftovers
Ubuntu finally Made NVIDIA 570 for 24.04 | 22.04 Desktop
For NVIDIA users, Ubuntu finally backported the latest NVIDIA 570 driver for Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04, and Ubuntu 24.10 desktop
today's howtos
YouTuber PewDiePie Switches to Linux
PewDiePie, one of the most popular YouTubers with some 110M subscribers, has released a video detailing his switch from Windows to Linux....
felix86 is a new open source Linux emulator to run x86-64 Linux programs on RISC-V processors
RISC-V fans will be interested in this one. felix86 has been announced as a new project with a first release available that enables you to run x86-64 Linux programs on RISC-V processors on Linux
GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0 enters alpha
We are very happy to announce that the upcoming version of GNU Health Hospital Information System has entered feature-complete alpha stage
Starting today: The Month of LibreOffice, May 2025
Want to learn new skills for a potential future career change, or expand your knowledge and have fun on the way
Plasma (Mobile) Sprint and Grazer Linuxtage 2025
Last week I attended the Plasma (Mobile) Sprint and the following Grazer Linuxtage 2025 in Graz, Austria
7 Linux Text-Processing Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Plain Text
While Linux isn't strictly a text-only system, it has a reputation for making better use of plain text than any other operating system
Android Leftovers
Linux Kernel and FUD
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
openSUSE Leap 16 Enters Public Beta Testing with Agama Installer, Linux 6.12 LTS
The openSUSE project released today the beta version of the upcoming openSUSE Leap 16 operating system series for public testing, giving users a first glimpse of what will be included in the final release later this year.
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Arduino, ROS, and More
Proton 10 Beta Brings More Steam Games to Linux
Valve developers have announced an update to its compatibility layer for Windows games
Ultramarine Linux: An Anime-Inspired Fedora-Based Distro With Serious Features
Would you want a distro that just gets out of the way and lets you get to work
Android Leftovers
Android Auto Getting Climate Controls, But You’ll Likely Need a Supported Vehicle
LibreOffice 25.2.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 68 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series to fix various bugs and other issues.
Libreboot 25.04 Open-Source Boot Firmware Released
Libreboot 25.04 "Corny Calamity" open-source boot firmware debuts with a new YY.MM versioning scheme, broad distro support, and more
KDE 3 lives to fight another day as Trinity Desktop 14.1.4 hits the shelves
Good news, everyone: 15 years on, TDE still pushes pixels
Track Moon Phases From Your Ubuntu Desktop With Luna
Want an easy way to track lunar phases, be it for educational
Owen Le Blanc: creator of the first Linux distribution
Le Blanc worked for the Manchester Computing Centre (MCC) at the University of Manchester from 1985 through 2016
Building Debian in a GitLab Pipeline
After thinking about multi-stage Debian rebuilds I wanted to implement the idea
RetroArch 1.21.0 is out with PipeWire & FFmpeg Camera Driver
The 1.21.0 release of the popular free open-source RetroArch game emulator frontend is available to download
More (Latest) LWN Coverage of 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Halwan Linux is an Arch-based distro for developers
Halwan Linux is a Linux-based Arch-based distribution
Linux Schools – Ubuntu-based server based distribution
Linux Schools is a server operating system designed for schools
System76 Releases COSMIC Alpha 7
With scores of bug fixes and a really cool workspaces feature, COSMIC is looking to soon migrate from alpha to beta
Games: Cyberpunk 2077, Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer (Point-and-click), Sonic Rumble, and More
Can a Linux laptop replace my MacBook? Only if it looks like this and has these specs
Tuxedo Computers' Infinity Book Pro 14 (Gen 9) comes pre-installed with Linux and is a sleek option with solid performance
Kubuntu 22.04 updates after April 2025
If you use Ubuntu, then you enjoy one of its great benefits: long-term support
If your Windows support is ending, it's time to learn Linux. Here's the best distro for beginners
SDesk is a lightweight Linux distro with a familiar look
Avocado OS: Open-source Linux platform for embedded systems - Help Net Security
Peridio, a platform for building and maintaining advanced embedded products, has launched Avocado OS
Urgent Update: Kali Linux Users Must Manually Install New Repository Key
Kali Linux users must manually install a new archive signing key after the previous one was lost
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles