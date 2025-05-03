news
today's howtos
HowTo Geek ☛ 6 Ways to View or Open a File in the Linux Terminal
Gaining control over the Linux operating system requires mastering the terminal—and one of the foundational skills is learning how to open files from the command line. This not only builds confidence in using the Linux OS, but also opens the door to faster workflows and automation.
How to change your hostname or computer name on Ubuntu Linux
The first time I set up my Ubuntu Linux OS, I didn’t know they used the computer name entered as the default hostname. So, when I finally got in, you can imagine my shock working on the terminal with this long hostname “HP EliteBook x360 1030 G2” staring at me. I struggled to find my way around it, but that wasn’t till after I’d used that lengthy hostname for a while.
TecMint ☛ 15 Easy Ways to Speed Up Ubuntu in 2025
In this article, we’ll explore 15 simple yet effective tips to help you get Ubuntu running at top speed. From small tweaks to system-wide optimizations, we’ve got you covered.
TecMint ☛ Top 25 Network Ports You Must Know for Interviews
This article covers the top 25 ports you should know by heart, including what each one does, the protocol behind it, and why it matters. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this guide is crafted to be simple, practical, and interview-ready.
TecMint ☛ How to Use Shutdown, Poweroff, Halt, and Reboot Commands in Linux
If you’re diving into Linux server administration, these are some of the important Linux commands you need to fully understand for effective and reliable server administration.