Paprius Icon Set Update Adds New Icons, Plasma 6 Support

May 03, 2025



Papirus Icon Set Update Adds New Icons, Plasma 6 Support

Frequent updates are a major reason why the Papirus icon set is so popular with Linux users. After all, it’s annoying to switch to a stylish icon set that doesn’t have icons for most of your apps, ruining the vibe.

Not so with Papirus. It’s perpetually expanding its coverage through regular updates.

Papirus’s second update this year adds 69 new icons—nice—and 18 updated ones. It also includes packaging and DE changes, and deprecates its ePapirus variants since elementaryOS 8 no longer lets users change icons in Wingpanel.