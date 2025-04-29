news
Avocado OS: Open-source Linux platform for embedded systems - Help Net Security
Peridio, a platform for building and maintaining advanced embedded products, has launched Avocado OS, an open-source embedded Linux distribution made to simplify the way developers build complex embedded systems. Avocado OS focuses on delivering a smooth developer experience while offering security, reliability, and consistent performance.
Peridio Announces Avocado OS
