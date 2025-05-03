Red Hat Leftovers

We have replaced Buildbot with a custom service, and we hope you haven't noticed.

Vorarbeiter is a German word for "foreman" and a living proof of my school-related trauma. The new service is a middleman between Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub and GitHub Actions. It has been happily humming since April 21st, and largely does what Buildbot did: builds apps, with a sprinkle of publishing logic.

While what happens under the hood is solid, there is no UI yet. Flathub bot will still inform developers about build status for their pull requests, but there is little visibility of what happens post-merge.