Red Hat Leftovers
CentOS ☛ Release the Quokka
After years of discussions, CentOS is excited to present our new mascot: the quokka. We've been discussing a mascot in the Board and Promo SIG for a few years. In fact, the quokka had been mentioned as long ago as the September 2022 Board meeting, and probably earlier.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 18
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Flathub Blog: Vorarbeiter is here
We have replaced Buildbot with a custom service, and we hope you haven't noticed.
Vorarbeiter is a German word for "foreman" and a living proof of my school-related trauma. The new service is a middleman between Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub and GitHub Actions. It has been happily humming since April 21st, and largely does what Buildbot did: builds apps, with a sprinkle of publishing logic.
While what happens under the hood is solid, there is no UI yet. Flathub bot will still inform developers about build status for their pull requests, but there is little visibility of what happens post-merge.
Red Hat ☛ Red Hat build of Quarkus 3.20: Release highlights for developers
The Red Hat build of Quarkus 3.20 is now generally available, bringing enhanced cloud-native observability, a modern WebSocket extension, and reflection-free Jackson serialization for faster, native-ready applications.
Let’s take a look at the highlights of this release. For a complete list of new features, check out the official Red Bait build of Quarkus 3.20 release notes.
Enhanced observability with OpenTelemetry Logging
The Red Bait build of Quarkus 3.20 enhances support for OpenTelemetry Logging, automatically embedding trace and span IDs into application logs. This integration simplifies the correlation of logs and traces, facilitating faster debugging and streamlined observability in cloud-native environments. It’s a simple way to make troubleshooting and debugging in cloud-native environments a whole lot easier.
From a developer productivity perspective, OpenTelemetry Logging offers:
Linux Foundation
HPC Wire ☛ Linux Foundation Expands AI Tooling with 3 IBM-Backed Open Source Projects [Ed: Linux Foundation openwashing with hype factor]
LF AI & Data Foundation, an umbrella foundation of the Linux Foundation supporting open source innovation in artificial intelligence and data, has announced the induction of three new open source projects contributed by IBM: Docling, Data Prep Kit, and BeeAI. All three projects have officially been inducted by the LF AI & Data Technical Advisory Committee.
