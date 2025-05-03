news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Linux App Release Roundup (April 2025)
April saw a solid set of software updates land for an slew of popular GNU/Linux apps. In this post, I run through a number of recent releases that didn’t get the “full article” treatment on this blog. Sometimes it’s a challenge to cover everything I want to (especially in an Ubuntu release month, as April was), and some updates are rather minor and hard to say too much about. Also, covering updates relies on me knowing they’re out in a timely fashion.
Security
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (expat, fig2dev, firefox-esr, golang-github-gorilla-csrf, jinja2, libxml2, nagvis, qemu, request-tracker4, request-tracker5, u-boot, and vips), Fedora (firefox, giflib, and thunderbird), Mageia (imagemagick), Red Hat (thunderbird), SUSE (amber-cli, libjxl, and redis), and Ubuntu (h2o, poppler, and postgresql-10).
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Tumbleweed Monthly Update - April 2025
Among the key highlights this month, Tumbleweed users benefit from a major security boost with OpenSSH 10.0p2, featuring faster, quantum-resistant key exchange and improved session performance. Developers will notice smoother workflows with GDB 16.3’s smarter multithreaded debugging and better tracing tools, while gamers and multimedia users will see enhanced GPU performance and stability thanks to Mesa 25.0.4 and critical fixes in FFmpeg 7.1.1. Audio reliability has improved across more devices with SBC 2.1 and new kernel-firmware-sound 20250408 updates. Meanwhile, major updates to KDE Gear 25.04.0, GTK4 4.18.3, and system packages like iproute2 6.14 and rsyslog 8.2502 bring refinements that enhance daily desktop, server, and development environments. Numerous security vulnerabilities have also been patched across Mozilla Firefox 137.0, PHP 8.4.5, OpenVPN 2.6.14, and Python 3.13.3..
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Summit & AnsibleFest 2025: Ansible sessions you don’t want to miss
The AnsibleFest mainstage keynote is an attendee favorite every year. For this year’s theme, Automators, unite! Driving transformative change in the AI era, you’ll hear from HashiCorp’s Armon Dadgar, who will discuss exciting possibilities on the horizon. You’ll also learn from actual Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform customers about how they are using automation to accelerate strategic impact for their organizations. Along the way, you can expect demos of exciting new capabilities coming to the Ansible experience.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software