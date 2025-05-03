KDE: Python in Kate, conf.kde.in, and Talking FOSS on Daft Code

As much as I love Kate editor, as I mentioned in my previous post, setting up Python language server has always been a bit fiddly if you want it to work with virtual environments.

However thanks to Kate documentation and some Big Think:tm:, I managed to figure it out, and now I wish to share it.

I could just show the code and that's it, but I wanted to write this so that someone new-ish has easier time to understanding what to do.