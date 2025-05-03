news
KDE: Python in Kate, conf.kde.in, and Talking FOSS on Daft Code
Akseli Lahtinen ☛ Kate and Python language server
As much as I love Kate editor, as I mentioned in my previous post, setting up Python language server has always been a bit fiddly if you want it to work with virtual environments.
However thanks to Kate documentation and some Big Think:tm:, I managed to figure it out, and now I wish to share it.
I could just show the code and that's it, but I wanted to write this so that someone new-ish has easier time to understanding what to do.
conf.kde.in 2025 in Gandhinagar
Earlier last month I helped organize conf.kde.in 2025 in the Gandhinagar, Gujarat. This was very exciting for me as it was apparently in same venue where I had attended my very first KDE event!
General structure of event
As of recent years, conf.kde.in has been three-day event, two days of conference followed by one day of un-conference sessions, those of who attend the Akademy or GSoC mentor summit, this is not a new format. Un-conference allows audience to schedule a session they’re interested in and is pretty much open-mic session for anyone.
Talking FOSS on Daft Code
It’s no news that cool kids don’t blog anymore. So passé! That’s why Harald and I, we have started doing some mild streams where we discuss topics around our little FOSS perspective like KDE, Plasma, KDE GNU/Linux and the likes.