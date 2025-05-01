What this means is that if you completely change the commits so that all of them have new hashes, for example by rebuilding your history from scratch in a new version of the repository, but you keep the actual tree contents the same in most or all of the commits, the only thing that actually changes is the commits. If you add this new repository (with its new commit history) as a Git remote to your existing repository and pull from it, most or all of the tree contents are the same across the two sets of commits and won't have to be fetched. So you don't fetch gigabytes of tree contents, you only fetch megabytes (one hopes) of commits.