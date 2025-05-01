news
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) Leftovers
-
Raymond Camden ☛ A Test of Eleventy Fetch
It has been quite some time since I wrote about Eleventy. My last post was a quick announcement about me upgrading my site to Eleventy 3.0 and how well that worked. I was going through my list of blog ideas and realized that in March of 2022, yes, 2022, I wrote down that I should take a quick look at Eleventy Fetch: [...]
-
Jeff Bridgforth ☛ CSS Trick: Handling logos in dark mode
In my new job with Revive Our Hearts, I had to address several issues with sponsor logos in dark mode. Django CMS is set up for us to upload one image. I noticed that the previous front-end developer had written some dark mode styles for many of the logos.
-
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.8.1 Maintenance Release
WordPress 6.8.1 is now available! This minor release includes fixes for 15 bugs throughout Core and the Block Editor addressing issues affecting multiple areas of WordPress including the block editor, multisite, and REST Hey Hi (AI) For a full list of bug fixes, please refer to the release candidate announcement.