Governments around the world are demanding backdoors into encrypted data.

This release adds support for exporting metrics via Prometheus. To use this feature, compile Arti with the metrics feature, and add the [metrics] section to your configuration file, as shown in our example config. Currently, only a couple metrics are exported, but more will be added as time goes on. If you are using Arti and there are metrics that would be useful for your usecase, please do file an issue asking for them to be added! Keep in mind that enabling metrics has the potential to leak information to anyone who can access the metrics port. If you use metrics in production, be sure to carefully check your firewall rules to ensure that the metrics information is not more widely accessible than you need it to be.

Banana Pi’s new BPI-R4 is a 5G aggregation gateway built for edge networking. Designed to host multiple cellular modems, it supports OpenMPTCProuter and targets scenarios where wired internet is limited or unavailable.

This month, Raspberry Pi announced a price reduction for two of its most widely used Compute Module 4 variants. As of May 1, 2025, the 4GB RAM version is now $5 cheaper, while the 8GB RAM version has been reduced by $10. These discounts apply to standard temperature models purchased through Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers.

Wine 10.7

The Wine development release 10.7 is now available.

What's new in this release:

User fault fd support to improve write watches performance.

Support for Float format conversions in WindowsCodecs.

More work on the new PDB backend.

Various bug fixes.

The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/10.x/wine-10.7.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.

