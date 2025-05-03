news
Wine 10.7
The Wine development release 10.7 is now available.
What's new in this release:
- User fault fd support to improve write watches performance.
- Support for Float format conversions in WindowsCodecs.
- More work on the new PDB backend.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/10.x/wine-10.7.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.
You will find documentation here.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.