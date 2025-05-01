Imagine having the ability to customize a Large Language Model (LLM) to talk like your company, know about your business, and help you fix your specific business challenges with precision. This is not something from the future. It’s the current reality of fine-tuning LLMs at scale, a capability that is transforming how organizations use Hey Hi (AI) to get ahead of their competitors.

In this series, we'll share our latest findings on fine-tuning LLMs with Red Hat OpenShift AI (RHOAI). These insights will be valuable whether you're customizing models for specific use cases or scaling Hey Hi (AI) operations across multiple cloud environments. In this article, we will introduce our model fine-tuning stack and discuss how we run performance and scale validation of the fine-tuning process.