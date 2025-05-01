news
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
-
Red Hat Official ☛ AI automation: Getting started with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform
When standardization is part of your enterprise IT strategy, you can use automation for AI infrastructure to help address this added workload. Some of you are already using Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, so you'll be able to tackle AI challenges using skills you’ve already developed.
-
Red Hat ☛ How to run performance and scale validation for OpenShift AI
Imagine having the ability to customize a Large Language Model (LLM) to talk like your company, know about your business, and help you fix your specific business challenges with precision. This is not something from the future. It’s the current reality of fine-tuning LLMs at scale, a capability that is transforming how organizations use Hey Hi (AI) to get ahead of their competitors.
In this series, we'll share our latest findings on fine-tuning LLMs with Red Hat OpenShift AI (RHOAI). These insights will be valuable whether you're customizing models for specific use cases or scaling Hey Hi (AI) operations across multiple cloud environments. In this article, we will introduce our model fine-tuning stack and discuss how we run performance and scale validation of the fine-tuning process.
-
Red Hat ☛ Retrieval-augmented generation with Llama Stack and Node.js
With Llama Stack being released earlier this year, we decided to look at how to implement key aspects of an Hey Hi (AI) application with Node.js and Llama Stack. This article is the second in a series exploring how to use large language models with Node.js and Llama Stack. This post covers retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).
-
EXCLUSIVE: IBM Pulls Plug On Left-Wing Ad Policies After Taking Heat From Conservative Orgs
IBM adopted a viewpoint-neutral advertising policy this month after pressure from ADF and the Heritage Foundation.
-
LWN ☛ Addressing UID/GID drift in rpm-ostree and bootc [LWN.net]
The Fedora Project is looking for solutions to an interesting problem with its image-based editions and spins, such as the Atomic Desktops or CoreOS, that are created with rpm-ostree or bootc. If a package that is part of a image-based version has a user or group created dynamically on installation, and it owns files installed on the system, the system may be subject to user ID (UID) and group ID (GID) "drift" on updates. This "UID/GID drift" may come about when a new image with updates is generated, and therefore files may have the wrong ownership. This can have side-effects ranging from mildly inconvenient to serious. No solutions have been adopted just yet, but there are a few ideas on how to deal with the problem.