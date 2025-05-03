today's leftovers

In the world of infrastructure and systems administration, one of the most persistent myths is the idea that “if it works, don’t touch it.” Stability is often mistaken for security, and the longer a system runs without incident, the greater the temptation to leave it undisturbed. But this approach, while comforting in the short term, invites long-term risks that can quietly accumulate into catastrophic failures.

This article explores why regularly updating your systems and avoiding end-of-life (EOL) software is not just good practice — it is essential for operational security, maintainability, and resilience.