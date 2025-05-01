news
More (Latest) LWN Coverage of 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit
posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 01, 2025
- Tracepoints for the VFS?: a discussion on possibly adding tracepoints to the virtual filesystem (VFS) layer.
- VFS write barriers: a feature proposed for the VFS that would give user space the ability to recognize (and log) filesystem changes before they happen; it would allow the creation of a filesystem change journal, similar to what NTFS provides.
- Memory controller performance improvements: progress in the perennial challenge of reducing the overhead of the memory controller.
- The problem of unnecessary readahead: the concluding session in the memory-management track looked at preventing the kernel from reading data that nobody will use.
- Indirect calls in BPF: Anton Protopopov is continuing to work to enable jump tables, function pointers, and static keys in BPF.
- Code signing for BPF programs: Blaise Boscaccy and Cong Wang present two different visions for how BPF programs could be authenticated.