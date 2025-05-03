news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 03, 2025



Quoting: Brave browser - A rather interesting Chromium-based option —

For me, my primary browser choice is Firefox, Android included. I simply prefer its interface, its feel, and it's not Chromium-based, which is vital for the diversity of the Web technologies. That said, Brave makes for a pretty reasonable secondary browser in my book. In the end, it does remind me more of Vivaldi than Edge. Now, that said, all, and I mean all, major browsers are bloated. They have waaaay too many options that aren't strictly related to simple, pure browsing. Browsers don't need to be Web-based operating systems. And every option is a potential vulnerability and exploit vector, so the leaner the code the better. Also, saves resources, makes the program smaller. Win win win.

Brave brings a lot of interesting things to the table. I like the extensions, I like Shields, I like that you can trim and tweak the Internet pages to be slightly less annoying. Plus, for those who care, there's AI and wallet. The looks are rather generic, but that's kind of expected. For me, the Dashboard is totally unnecessary. I can't tell you how privacy-friendly Brave is in its default form, because in Zorin's build, it was rather friendly, with most if not all of the non-strictly-browser features set to off. That's a pretty good baseline.

Anyway, Brave seems like an okay product, and I've rectified a many-year-long gap in my reporting. Will I choose it as my secondary option? Perhaps. At the moment, there isn't a pressing need, but it's comforting to know that should things really go south in the Web space, this browser might offer some extra defense from global stupidity. At the very least, worth testing. As far as browsers go, I think you'll find it interesting.