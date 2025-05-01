news

GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0 enters alpha

We are very happy to announce that the upcoming version of GNU Health Hospital Information System has entered feature-complete alpha stage. This upcoming version of GNU Health HIS 5.0 supposes over a year of work and is the largest release in terms of functionality and refactoring.

GNU Health HIS 5.0 is expected to be released by the end of June.