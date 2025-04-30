news
LibreOffice 25.2.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 68 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 25.2.3 is here a little over a month after LibreOffice 25.2.2 to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.
In numbers, this maintenance update addresses a total of 68 bugs. You can download LibreOffice 25.2.3 right now from the official website as binaries for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions, or as a source tarball.