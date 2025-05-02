news
Celebrating 20 Years of the OASIS Open Document Format (ODF) Standard
-
Document Foundation ☛ Celebrating 20 Years of the OASIS Open Document Format (ODF) Standard
A Milestone for Open Document Formats and Digital Sovereignty Berlin, 1 May 2025 – Today, The Document Foundation joins the open source software and open standards community in celebrating the 20th anniversary of the ratification of the Open Document Format (ODF) as an OASIS standard.
-
LWN ☛ Celebrating 20 Years of the OASIS Open Document Format
The Document Foundation is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the ratification of the Open Document Format (ODF) as an OASIS standard.