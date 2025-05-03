news
today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Gulf News ☛ What living every day ready to be fired does to you
Just ask the employees of IBM. The once-mighty tech giant made headlines when recent reports surfaced that some managers had been instructed to force out employees without a clear performance — a classic layoff strategy.
9,000 job cuts
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
The Register UK ☛ Thunderbird joins Firefox on the monthly treadmill
Mozilla has lobbed out Firefox 138, and subsidiary MZLA's Thunderbird 138 isn't far behind. The venerable messaging client is picking up the pace and finally syncing its stride with the browser that spawned it.
Seth Michael Larson ☛ Better boosting on Mastodon with smart clients
So what can be done about the above issues while maintaining a linear algorithm-less timeline?
Debuting at XR EXPO 2025
Join us in Stuttgart, Germany for XR EXPO 2025! This two-day event will be the meeting place for the XR community to exchange ideas and explore the latest trends.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Hackaday ☛ Blurry Image Placeholders, Generated With Minimal CSS
Low-quality image placeholders (LQIPs) have a solid place in web page design. There are many different solutions but the main gotcha is that generating them tends to lean on things like JavaScript, requires lengthy chunks of not-particularly-human-readable code, or other tradeoffs. [Lean] came up with an elegant, minimal solution in pure CSS to create LQIPs.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Alex Chan ☛ A faster way to copy SQLite databases between computers
By creating a text dump before I start the copy operation, I’m giving rsync a stable copy source. That text dump isn’t going to change midway through the copy, so I’ll always get a complete and consistent text file.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Gergely Nagy ☛ The cost of poison
We will be talking purely about quantifiable costs, we will not touch on ethics and the like. Just pure numbers, untainted by anyone’s opinion on the values and methodologies of the Adversaries.
Lets set the stage!
GNU Projects
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: April GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali: Twenty-one new GNU releases!
Twenty-one new GNU releases in the last month (as of April 30, 2025): [...]
Programming/Development
Rlang ☛ Explained vs. Predictive Power: R², Adjusted R², and Beyond
You trust R². Should you?
You proudly present a model with R² = 0.95. Everyone applauds.
But what if your model fails miserably on the next new data?
