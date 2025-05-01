Tux Machines

9to5Linux

openSUSE Leap 16 Enters Public Beta Testing with Agama Installer, Linux 6.12 LTS

Based on the next-generation solutions from SUSE called Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) and powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, openSUSE Leap 16 is designed to offer users a balanced operating system that includes cutting-edge software on top of a traditional Linux-based operating system and uses the new Agama installer.

LibreOffice 25.2.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 68 Bug Fixes

LibreOffice 25.2.3 is here a little over a month after LibreOffice 25.2.2 to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Thunderbird 138 Adds New Default Color Override for High Contrast Mode on Linux

This release comes with a few interesting changes, including message disposition buttons for new email alerts, support for customizing the new email notification in macOS Settings, and a new default color override for High Contrast mode on Linux and macOS systems.

Firefox 139 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect

Firefox 139 appears to come with a change that (most probably) many of you will not like, namely a pop-up that forces you to accept the Firefox Terms of Use and Mozilla’s Privacy Notice, whether you agree to them or not. And it looks like if you don’t click on the “Confirm and continue” button, you won’t be able to use Firefox anymore.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.1

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

RVPC Adds BASIC Interpreter to €1 Open Source RISC-V Computer

The RVPC, a fully open source hardware and software retro-style computer project built around the CH32V003 microcontroller, now supports a BASIC interpreter. This update further expands the capabilities of the €1 RISC-V-based system, which already features VGA output and PS/2 keyboard input, despite its extremely limited resources.

Upcoming Tab5 Terminal Features 5” Display and RISC-V ESP32-P4 for Edge Applications

M5Stack is preparing to launch the Tab5, a 5-inch smart touch terminal powered by the ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor, in early May. Designed as a compact and integrated platform for interactive applications, the device combines a multi-touch display, flexible I/O options, and wireless connectivity within a modular form factor.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 01, 2025

Happy 1st May Workers Day

Updated This Past Day

  1. Microsoft Has Hundred of Layoffs Again, Same Week as the Company's Fake Results
    those people were in effect Microsoft employees, just classified as contractors

    New

  2. Sirius Open Source in Court
    I personally was a witness and an alibi
  3. Gemini Turns 6 Soon, Still Growing
    Will we see 3,050 before Gemini turns 6 in summer?
  4. Richard Stallman Re-Confirmed by the Free Software Foundation
    as expected
  5. Links 30/04/2025: Pakistan-India Tensions Grow, Facebook Banning Publishers Before Elections
    Links for the day
  6. Techrights Statement: The Solution is Not More Censorship or Moving to Another Mastodon Instance, the Core Problem is Social Control Media Including Mastodon
    Censorship typically leads to additional (new) issues
  7. Links 30/04/2025: Censorship in the Guise/Clothing of "Combatting Deepfakes", Mass Surveillance Increasingly Framed as Catchphrase "AI"
    Links for the day
  8. Why Techrights Attracts SLAPPs From American Microsofters Who Literally Strangle Women and Rely on the Most Unscrupulous Law Firms
    "the SLAPPs targeted at TR [Techrights] shows that Orwell was right: Journalism is about exposure, everything else are PubRels."
  9. The Problem at the Open Source Initiative (OSI) Is Vastly Bigger Than Its Rigged Elections
    Elections and election-rigging at the OSI are a symptom
  10. IBM Allegedly to Sell More Parts of the Company While Outsourcing to India, Microsoft Now Goes After Unions
    They both have cash and debt problems
  11. Slopwatch: Google Noise ("News"), Linux Security (Slopfarm), and BetaNoise (Serial Slopper)
    Today there's no lack of LLM slop
  12. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  13. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
    IRC logs for Tuesday, April 29, 2025
  14. Links 30/04/2025: "Brian Lumley’s Necroscope Series" and "Death In The Afternoon"
    Links for the day
Urgent Update: Kali Linux Users Must Manually Install New Repository Key
Kali Linux users must manually install a new archive signing key after the previous one was lost
YouTuber PewDiePie Switches to Linux
PewDiePie, one of the most popular YouTubers with some 110M subscribers, has released a video detailing his switch from Windows to Linux....
Kdenlive 25.04.0 released
We are proud to announce the release of Kdenlive 25.04.0
Firefox 139 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect
With Firefox 138 promoted to the stable channel today, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 139, to the beta channel for public testing, so it’s time to take a look at what to expect.
Mozilla Firefox 138 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 138 open-source web browser for all supported platforms ahead of the April 29th, 2025, official release, so it’s time to take a look at what’s new.
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
some releases
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Free Software Foundation completes its board member review
The review examined board members Ian Kelling, Geoffrey Knauth, Henry Poole, Richard Stallman, and Gerald Sussman
Distributions and Operating Systems Leftovers
ReactOS, Ubuntu, and more
today's howtos
only 3 for now
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Free Software Community Meetups in Palm Beach County, Florida, and in Warsaw, Poland
FSF connected events
Security Leftovers
Security updates and more
Games: Ridiculous Space Battles, Commodore 64 Fun, and BitCraft Online
gaming related picks
Databases: PostgreSQL Releases, Analyses, and More
PostgreSQL picks
Firefox News and Tor Browser 14.5.1 Release
Some Firefox updates
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Hardware picks
Linux Stigma and Linux Format
some GNU/Linux picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Debian: Freexian Updates and OpenSnitch 1.6.8 Now in Trixie
Debian news
Audiocasts/Shows: Cybershow, Linux Matters, and Going Linux
3 new episodes
openSUSE Leap 16 Enters Public Beta Testing with Agama Installer, Linux 6.12 LTS
The openSUSE project released today the beta version of the upcoming openSUSE Leap 16 operating system series for public testing, giving users a first glimpse of what will be included in the final release later this year.
LibreOffice 25.2.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 68 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series to fix various bugs and other issues.
Android Leftovers
Setting Up This Smart Home Device Was an Ordeal Until I Tried Using Android
Software Leftovers
Microsoft focus
5 Reasons Now Is the Right Time to Buy a Linux Laptop
Most people only consider Windows or macOS when looking at laptops
today's howtos
7 howtos for now
Steam Client Update Fixes DLC Recognition
Steam releases a new client update that fixes DLC recognition and window startup issues
Firefox Tab Groups
Mozilla doing something useful
Canonical/Ubuntu: IdPs, Weekly Newsletter, and Vista 11 Spin/Worship
News about Ubuntu
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Acorn
Some hardware picks
FSF to hold free software hackathon in honor of its fortieth anniversary
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced its plans for a hackathon to improve free/libre software in honor of its fortieth anniversary
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Oshin OS is an Arch Linux distribution
Oshin OS is an Arch Linux-based free, safe, and open-source operating system for your kids and yourself
Privacy on Trial: Meta’s DOJ Battle vs. Purism’s User-Centric Philosophy
The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) current lawsuit against Meta spotlights a crucial discourse in the tech world, highlighting the fundamental right to privacy in the digital age
Make your first open source contribution
Launchpad and the Open Documentation Academy Live in Málaga
FreeBSD Wants to Know a Few Things
FreeBSD evidently found last year’s Community Survey so useful that they’re turning it into an annual event
Is Free/Open Source Software Sustainable?
Open Source has won
Games: World of Goo 2, PASS Fortress, and More
11 stories from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Thunderbird 138 Adds New Default Color Override for High Contrast Mode on Linux
Thunderbird 138 is out now as the latest stable version of this popular, open-source, free, and cross-platform email, address book, chat, news, and calendar client for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Ubuntu, Free Software, and Openwashing
today's leftovers
Mozilla and Mozilla-less Firefox
a pair of updates
BSD and Kernel Leftovers
mostly BSD
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Security Leftovers
Security picks
KDE and GNOME: KDE Snap, LabPlot 2.12, and GNOME GitLab
3 updates from projects/people
Hardware and Games, Modders and Gamers
some retro and more
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and More
half a dozen links for today
Webinar Software, Mixxx 2.5.1, and GNU libsigsegv 2.15
Software news
today's howtos
last batch
4MLinux 48.0 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 48.0 as the latest stable version of this mini Linux distribution featuring the lightweight JWM window manager.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
software and more
today's howtos
first batch today
Red Hat Leftovers
from the official site
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Framework, and More
Hardware picks
Android Leftovers
I Tried This Cheap Android Phone. There's a Lot to Be Excited About
Avocado OS: Open-source Linux platform for embedded systems - Help Net Security
Peridio, a platform for building and maintaining advanced embedded products, has launched Avocado OS
qBittorrent 5.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Major Update
qBittorrent 5.1 has been released as a major update to this open-source, cross-platform, and free BitTorrent client that introduces several new features and other enhancements.
Turntable is a Universal Scrobbler App for Linux
Those looking for an easy way to “scrobble” music on Linux
NixOS Logo and Branding Update
The NixOS logo was originally designed by Simon Frankau for Haskell as part of the 2009 Haskell logo contest
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
DebLight OS is a lightweight and fast Linux distribution
DebLight OS is a lightweight and fast Linux distribution, particularly well-suited for older 32-bit PCs and 64-bit PCs
Plasma Sprint 2025 – A Recap
This year’s Plasma Sprint had a very special meaning for me
Turning 21 in 6 Weeks [original]
getting there soon
LibreWolf is now in my Slackware repository
Resulting from a request in one of my other blog pages
While Windows 10 users panic, Ubuntu makes extending support easy - here's how
Think you are about to lose support for Ubuntu 20.04
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles