news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Microsoft Has Hundred of Layoffs Again, Same Week as the Company's Fake Results
those people were in effect Microsoft employees, just classified as contractors
New
-
Sirius Open Source in Court
I personally was a witness and an alibi
-
Gemini Turns 6 Soon, Still Growing
Will we see 3,050 before Gemini turns 6 in summer?
-
Richard Stallman Re-Confirmed by the Free Software Foundation
as expected
-
Links 30/04/2025: Pakistan-India Tensions Grow, Facebook Banning Publishers Before Elections
Links for the day
-
Techrights Statement: The Solution is Not More Censorship or Moving to Another Mastodon Instance, the Core Problem is Social Control Media Including Mastodon
Censorship typically leads to additional (new) issues
-
Links 30/04/2025: Censorship in the Guise/Clothing of "Combatting Deepfakes", Mass Surveillance Increasingly Framed as Catchphrase "AI"
Links for the day
-
Why Techrights Attracts SLAPPs From American Microsofters Who Literally Strangle Women and Rely on the Most Unscrupulous Law Firms
"the SLAPPs targeted at TR [Techrights] shows that Orwell was right: Journalism is about exposure, everything else are PubRels."
-
The Problem at the Open Source Initiative (OSI) Is Vastly Bigger Than Its Rigged Elections
Elections and election-rigging at the OSI are a symptom
-
IBM Allegedly to Sell More Parts of the Company While Outsourcing to India, Microsoft Now Goes After Unions
They both have cash and debt problems
-
Slopwatch: Google Noise ("News"), Linux Security (Slopfarm), and BetaNoise (Serial Slopper)
Today there's no lack of LLM slop
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
IRC logs for Tuesday, April 29, 2025
-
Links 30/04/2025: "Brian Lumley’s Necroscope Series" and "Death In The Afternoon"
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):