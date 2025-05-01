news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 01, 2025



Quoting: System76 Releases COSMIC Alpha 7 » Linux Magazine —

System76 has released the latest alpha version of its COSMIC desktop with plenty of bug fixes and features.

First off, there's the usual round of bug fixes that help bring even more stability and reliability to the desktop. But this isn't just about squashing bugs, as Alpha 7 has a few new tricks up its sleeve. For example, there's the newly minted ability to not only click and drag a workspace to reorder it, but you can also pin a workspace so it can't be moved.

Then there are the new accessibility features, including high contrast mode, color filters, color inversion, and mono sound. The desktop magnifier has also been improved such that both the overlay and Super + Scroll can be disabled, as well as various improvements.

COSMIC also now has tooltips, which appear when you mouse over an item in the app tray, workspaces, app library, and launcher. As well, there are now global shortcuts for applications, which allow you to use an application-specific shortcut, even if that app is not in focus.