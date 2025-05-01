news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 01, 2025



Quoting: RetroArch 1.21.0 is out with PipeWire & FFmpeg Camera Driver | UbuntuHandbook —

The 1.21.0 release of the popular free open-source RetroArch game emulator frontend is available to download!

The new RetroArch release introduced 2 new camera drivers to use. Previously, it uses V4L2 (Video for Linux 2) the kernel-level framework to interact with cameras. Now, user can choose to use ffmpeg multimedia framework with high-level functionalities, such as format conversion, filtering, and transcoding, or use pipewire for minimal latency.