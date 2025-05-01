Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
Best Free and Open Source Software: April 2025 Updates - LinuxLinks
Here are the latest updates to our compilation of recommended software. This is probably our biggest monthly update.
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. Open source software at its finest.
TagStudio is an impressive tag-based photo and file organization program - LinuxLinks
One of the biggest culprits of a cluttered hard disk are images taken with a digital camera. This device enable users to take literally hundreds or even thousands of photos storing them on a single small memory device. The photos are then transferred to a computer hard disk for sharing with family and friends, editing, and to print to a photo printer or one of the many online digital photo printing services.
Anyone with a large photo collection will know that cataloging and finding a specific picture can be very time consuming.
TagStudio is a photo and file organization application with an underlying tag-based system that focuses on giving freedom and flexibility to the user. It’s free and open source software.
InfluxDB Core is a scalable datastore for metrics, events, and real-time analytics - LinuxLinks
InfluxDB is optimized for scenarios where near real-time data monitoring is essential and queries need to return quickly to support user experiences such as dashboards and interactive user interfaces.
This is free and open source software.
Sitemarker is a basic bookmark manager - LinuxLinks
Sitemarker is a basic bookmark manager. Created to embrace the style of keeping things simple and organized, Sitemarker provides a simple UI for all bookmarking needs.
This is free and open source software.
qt-fsarchiver - backup and restore partitions - LinuxLinks
qt-fsarchiver is a GUI for the program fsarchiver to save/restore partitions, folders and MBR/GPT.
The program is designed for systems running Debian / Ubuntu, SuSE, and Fedora.
This is free and open source software.
Zato offers ESB, SOA, API and cloud integrations - LinuxLinks
Zato is a Python-based integration platform that lets you build and deliver enterprise solutions with ease, from online APIs, business processes, data science, AI, ML, IoT, mainframe and cloud migrations to automation, digital transformation, knowledge graphs and state-of-the-art technologies, combining ease of use with safety and security.
This is free and open source software.