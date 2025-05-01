Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

openSUSE Leap 16 Enters Public Beta Testing with Agama Installer, Linux 6.12 LTS

Based on the next-generation solutions from SUSE called Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) and powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, openSUSE Leap 16 is designed to offer users a balanced operating system that includes cutting-edge software on top of a traditional Linux-based operating system and uses the new Agama installer.

LibreOffice 25.2.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 68 Bug Fixes

LibreOffice 25.2.3 is here a little over a month after LibreOffice 25.2.2 to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Thunderbird 138 Adds New Default Color Override for High Contrast Mode on Linux

This release comes with a few interesting changes, including message disposition buttons for new email alerts, support for customizing the new email notification in macOS Settings, and a new default color override for High Contrast mode on Linux and macOS systems.

Firefox 139 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect

Firefox 139 appears to come with a change that (most probably) many of you will not like, namely a pop-up that forces you to accept the Firefox Terms of Use and Mozilla’s Privacy Notice, whether you agree to them or not. And it looks like if you don’t click on the “Confirm and continue” button, you won’t be able to use Firefox anymore.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.1

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

RVPC Adds BASIC Interpreter to €1 Open Source RISC-V Computer

The RVPC, a fully open source hardware and software retro-style computer project built around the CH32V003 microcontroller, now supports a BASIC interpreter. This update further expands the capabilities of the €1 RISC-V-based system, which already features VGA output and PS/2 keyboard input, despite its extremely limited resources.

Upcoming Tab5 Terminal Features 5” Display and RISC-V ESP32-P4 for Edge Applications

M5Stack is preparing to launch the Tab5, a 5-inch smart touch terminal powered by the ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor, in early May. Designed as a compact and integrated platform for interactive applications, the device combines a multi-touch display, flexible I/O options, and wireless connectivity within a modular form factor.

LibreOffice 25.2.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 68 Bug Fixes

  
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series to fix various bugs and other issues.

 
openSUSE Leap 16 Enters Public Beta Testing with Agama Installer, Linux 6.12 LTS

  
The openSUSE project released today the beta version of the upcoming openSUSE Leap 16 operating system series for public testing, giving users a first glimpse of what will be included in the final release later this year.

 
Avocado OS: Open-source Linux platform for embedded systems - Help Net Security

  
Peridio, a platform for building and maintaining advanced embedded products, has launched Avocado OS

 
Celebrating Tux Machines [original]

  
Tux Machines anniversary next month

 
Urgent Update: Kali Linux Users Must Manually Install New Repository Key

  
Kali Linux users must manually install a new archive signing key after the previous one was lost


  
 


 
Libreboot 25.04 Open-Source Boot Firmware Released

  
Libreboot 25.04 "Corny Calamity" open-source boot firmware debuts with a new YY.MM versioning scheme, broad distro support, and more

 
KDE 3 lives to fight another day as Trinity Desktop 14.1.4 hits the shelves

  
Good news, everyone: 15 years on, TDE still pushes pixels

 
Track Moon Phases From Your Ubuntu Desktop With Luna

  
Want an easy way to track lunar phases, be it for educational

 
Owen Le Blanc: creator of the first Linux distribution

  
Le Blanc worked for the Manchester Computing Centre (MCC) at the University of Manchester from 1985 through 2016

 
Building Debian in a GitLab Pipeline

  
After thinking about multi-stage Debian rebuilds I wanted to implement the idea

 
RetroArch 1.21.0 is out with PipeWire & FFmpeg Camera Driver

  
The 1.21.0 release of the popular free open-source RetroArch game emulator frontend is available to download

 
More (Latest) LWN Coverage of 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit

  
outside paywall now

 
Halwan Linux is an Arch-based distro for developers

  
Halwan Linux is a Linux-based Arch-based distribution

 
Linux Schools – Ubuntu-based server based distribution

  
Linux Schools is a server operating system designed for schools

 
System76 Releases COSMIC Alpha 7

  
With scores of bug fixes and a really cool workspaces feature, COSMIC is looking to soon migrate from alpha to beta

 
Plasma Sprint and more

  
What happens when you put three mobile OS devs into one room for more than a few minutes

 
Urgent - OSU Open Source Lab needs your help

  
Oregon State University’s Open Source Lab (OSL) has been a major supporter of Gentoo Linux and many other software projects for years

 
Games: Cyberpunk 2077, Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer (Point-and-click), Sonic Rumble, and More

  
12 items from GamingOnLinux

 
Can a Linux laptop replace my MacBook? Only if it looks like this and has these specs

  
Tuxedo Computers' Infinity Book Pro 14 (Gen 9) comes pre-installed with Linux and is a sleek option with solid performance

 
Kubuntu 22.04 updates after April 2025

  
If you use Ubuntu, then you enjoy one of its great benefits: long-term support

 
If your Windows support is ending, it's time to learn Linux. Here's the best distro for beginners

  
SDesk is a lightweight Linux distro with a familiar look

 
Free Software Foundation completes its board member review

  
The review examined board members Ian Kelling, Geoffrey Knauth, Henry Poole, Richard Stallman, and Gerald Sussman

 
YouTuber PewDiePie Switches to Linux

  
PewDiePie, one of the most popular YouTubers with some 110M subscribers, has released a video detailing his switch from Windows to Linux....

 
Setting Up This Smart Home Device Was an Ordeal Until I Tried Using Android

 
5 Reasons Now Is the Right Time to Buy a Linux Laptop

  
Most people only consider Windows or macOS when looking at laptops

 
Steam Client Update Fixes DLC Recognition

  
Steam releases a new client update that fixes DLC recognition and window startup issues

 
Firefox Tab Groups

  
Mozilla doing something useful

 
Kdenlive 25.04.0 released

  
We are proud to announce the release of Kdenlive 25.04.0

 
Canonical/Ubuntu: IdPs, Weekly Newsletter, and Vista 11 Spin/Worship

  
News about Ubuntu

 
Firefox 139 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect

  
With Firefox 138 promoted to the stable channel today, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 139, to the beta channel for public testing, so it’s time to take a look at what to expect.

 
Mozilla Firefox 138 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 138 open-source web browser for all supported platforms ahead of the April 29th, 2025, official release, so it’s time to take a look at what’s new.

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Acorn

  
Some hardware picks

 
FSF to hold free software hackathon in honor of its fortieth anniversary

  
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced its plans for a hackathon to improve free/libre software in honor of its fortieth anniversary

 
Oshin OS is an Arch Linux distribution

  
Oshin OS is an Arch Linux-based free, safe, and open-source operating system for your kids and yourself

 
Privacy on Trial: Meta’s DOJ Battle vs. Purism’s User-Centric Philosophy

  
The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) current lawsuit against Meta spotlights a crucial discourse in the tech world, highlighting the fundamental right to privacy in the digital age

 
Make your first open source contribution

  
Launchpad and the Open Documentation Academy Live in Málaga

 
FreeBSD Wants to Know a Few Things

  
FreeBSD evidently found last year’s Community Survey so useful that they’re turning it into an annual event

 
Is Free/Open Source Software Sustainable?

  
Open Source has won

 
Thunderbird 138 Adds New Default Color Override for High Contrast Mode on Linux

  
Thunderbird 138 is out now as the latest stable version of this popular, open-source, free, and cross-platform email, address book, chat, news, and calendar client for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Ubuntu, Free Software, and Openwashing

  
4MLinux 48.0 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

  
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 48.0 as the latest stable version of this mini Linux distribution featuring the lightweight JWM window manager.

 
I Tried This Cheap Android Phone. There's a Lot to Be Excited About

 
qBittorrent 5.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Major Update

  
qBittorrent 5.1 has been released as a major update to this open-source, cross-platform, and free BitTorrent client that introduces several new features and other enhancements.

 
Turntable is a Universal Scrobbler App for Linux

  
Those looking for an easy way to “scrobble” music on Linux

 
NixOS Logo and Branding Update

  
The NixOS logo was originally designed by Simon Frankau for Haskell as part of the 2009 Haskell logo contest

 
DebLight OS is a lightweight and fast Linux distribution

  
DebLight OS is a lightweight and fast Linux distribution, particularly well-suited for older 32-bit PCs and 64-bit PCs

 
Plasma Sprint 2025 – A Recap

  
This year’s Plasma Sprint had a very special meaning for me

 
Turning 21 in 6 Weeks [original]

  
getting there soon

 
LibreWolf is now in my Slackware repository

  
Resulting from a request in one of my other blog pages

 
While Windows 10 users panic, Ubuntu makes extending support easy - here's how

  
Think you are about to lose support for Ubuntu 20.04

 
