Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

One of the biggest culprits of a cluttered hard disk are images taken with a digital camera. This device enable users to take literally hundreds or even thousands of photos storing them on a single small memory device. The photos are then transferred to a computer hard disk for sharing with family and friends, editing, and to print to a photo printer or one of the many online digital photo printing services.

Anyone with a large photo collection will know that cataloging and finding a specific picture can be very time consuming.

TagStudio is a photo and file organization application with an underlying tag-based system that focuses on giving freedom and flexibility to the user. It’s free and open source software.