Open Hardware/Modding: Single-Board Z80 Computer, Open Source Firmware, and More

Hackaday ☛ Single-Board Z80 Computer Draws Inspiration From Picasso
Picasso and the Z80 microprocessor are not two things we often think about at the same time. One is a renowned artist born in the 19th century, the other, a popular CPU that helped launch the microcomputer movement. And yet, the latter has come to inspire a computer based on the former. Meet the RC2014 Mini II Picasso!
Hackaday ☛ Open Source Firmware For The JYE TECH DSO-150
The Jye Tech DSO-150 is a capable compact scope that you can purchase as a kit. If you’re really feeling the DIY ethos, you can go even further, too, and kit your scope out with the latest open source firmware.
CNX Software ☛ XIAO 2-channel Wi-Fi AC Energy Meter runs ESPHome on ESP32-C6 module, comes with two 100A CT clamps
Seeed Studio’s XIAO 2-channel Wi-Fi AC Energy Meter is an ESP32-C6 (XIAO ESP32-C6) powered power meter with two independent CT clamp (Current Transformer clamp) connectors to safely measure power consumption when placed around one of the wires from an AC cable.