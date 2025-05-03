SolydXK Linux is a Debian-based operating system

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 03, 2025



SolydXK is an open source operating system for small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations and home users. It is based on Debian, a Linux operating system that has existed since 1993. Stability, data security, privacy, self-direction and freedom of personal choice are the foundations on which SolydXK is built.

SolydX is the lightest of the SolydXK operating systems with the Xfce desktop. It aims to use as few system resources as possible without having to compromise functionality. This edition is ideal for people that prefer things straightforward or for systems with a limited hardware configuration – or for people migrating from Windows 7.

SolydK uses the KDE desktop and emphasizes configurability and modern design. It requires modern hardware. SolydK is ideal for people who prefer to have all the bells and whistles or for those that migrate from Windows 10.