Redis Goes AGPL
-
Simon Willison ☛ Redis is open source again
That's a whole bunch of new things that weren't previously part of Redis core.
-
The Register UK ☛ Redis 'returns' to open source with AGPL license
Other projects including Grafana and Elastic have similarly adopted the AGPL.
The licensing shift coincided with the return of Redis creator Salvatore Sanfilippo, who built the performant key-value database from 2019 under an open source model.
"The headline is Redis as open source again," Trollope said.
-
Antirez ☛ Redis is open source again
I understand that the core of our work is to improve Redis, to continue building a good system, useful, simple, able to change with the requirements of the software stack. Yet, returning back to an open source license is the basis for such efforts to be coherent with the Redis project, to be accepted by the user base, and to contribute to a human collective effort that is larger than any single company. So, honestly, while I can’t take credit for the license switch, I hope I contributed a little bit to it, because today I’m happy. I’m happy that Redis is open source software again, under the terms of the AGPLv3 license.
-
Redis ☛ Redis is now available under the the OSI-approved AGPLv3 open source license.
With guidance from Salvatore, our CTO, Benjamin Renaud, and our core developers, we have made some key decisions to improve Redis going forward:
1. Adding the OSI-approved AGPL as an additional licensing option for Redis, starting with Redis 8 (available now);
LWN:
-
Redis is now available under the AGPLv3 open source license (Redis blog)
After a somewhat tumultuous switch to the Server Side Public License (SSPL) in March 2024, Redis has backtracked and is now offering Redis under the Affero GPLv3 (AGPLv3) starting with Redis 8, CEO Rowan Trollope announced. The change back to an open-source license was led by Redis creator Salvatore "antirez" Sanfillipo, who also contributed the new Vector Sets feature for the release.