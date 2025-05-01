news
XScreenSaver 6.10 and appeal of keyboard launchers for (Unix) desktops
-
Jamie Zawinski ☛ XScreenSaver 6.10
XScreenSaver 6.10 is out now, including iOS and Android.
-
University of Toronto ☛ The appeal of keyboard launchers for (Unix) desktops
The basic job of a pure keyboard launcher is to let you hit a key, start typing, and then select and do 'something'. Generally the keyboard launcher will make a window appear so that you can see what you're typing and maybe what you could complete it to or select.